An apartment in an exclusive Manhattan building whose famous residents include Uma Thurman and Henry Kissinger has been marked down to $9.75 million.

The property, located in the iconic River House, boasts stunning views of the city and the East River, had its price chopped 11 percent, down from $10.975 million, after sitting on the market for six months. The old-world apartment has four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a grand entryway, floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony and a private elevator landing. The living room and wood-paneled library both feature wood-burning fireplaces.

The 26-story River House was built on the site of a one-time cigar factory in 1931 and became known as one of New York’s most exclusive residences. Along with opulent apartments and famous residents, it’s home to a prestigious club that includes a pool, tennis and squash courts, a golf simulator as well as a dining room and guest bedrooms.

Co-ops, which make up a large chunk of housing inventory in Manhattan, function not as private residences but as proprietary leases in which buyers own a share in a corporation. Regular housing laws do not apply — along with having to prove assets, those who want to purchase a unit must present their case to the co-op board, which can approve or disapprove one’s application for any reason.

The River House’s board has, in the past, been notoriously strict with who got to live in the building. Gloria Vanderbilt, Richard Nixon, Diane Keaton and Joan Crawford have all reportedly been rejected — some of the more exclusive co-ops in New York City reject celebrities because they can attract unwanted attention to the building.

Today, Douglas Elliman manages the River House and while the board still has to approve each buyer, it is rumored to have become much more lenient.

