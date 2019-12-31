Shoe queen and Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon has sold off her glamorous New York City condo for nearly $18.8 million.

An anonymous buyer scooped up the Greenwich Village condo, which Mellon had originally listed for $19.8 million, after about 60 days on the market. No surprise, there: the 3,965-square-foot apartment is in the heart of Manhattan’s bohemian neighborhood and is designed with the fashion entrepreneur’s signature style.

An eight-floor loft, the apartment comes with glass doors, floor-to-ceiling views of the Village, a large open sitting room and, as expected, a massive walk-in shoe closet. An additional 1,264 square feet of the apartment is taken up by outdoor space — spacious balconies and decks look out onto views of New York.

The 155 West 11th Street complex itself is certainly a desirable place to live — developed by the Rudin family and Global Holdings, it comes with a 25-meter pool, various yoga and spa treatment rooms, a golf simulator room and lobbies with 24-hour staffing. Carrie Chiang of the Corcoran Group had the listing while the buyer chose to remain private.

Mellon, who founded Jimmy Choo alongside Choo himself in 1996, bought the apartment in 2016 for $18.4 million. In 2011, she left the brand to start her own Tamara Mellon shoe line — as the brand struggled to take off, Mellon had to file for bankruptcy protection but later secured new funding and brought it up to popularity among fashion lovers.

According to The Real Deal, another one of Mellon’s New York properties, an Upper East Side duplex, is currently on the market for $25 million.

