Agent Liz Novello shares what she learned from real estate coach Tom Ferry and entrepreneurial guru (and her brother) Gary Vaynerchuk in this podcast.

Liz Novello is the daughter of Sasha Vaynerchuk, an immigrant from Belarus. The family emigrated from Belarus to a studio in Queens, New York City in 1978. Novello was yet to be born, but the family included an aunt, uncle and great grandparents and cousin in addition to her mother and her father, her brother Gary Vaynerchuk and eventually herself.

Her father worked seven days a week to make ends meet and eventually founded his own liquor store in Clark, New Jersey. The family moved out of Queens, and eventually into a new townhouse in Edison, New Jersey. Novello’s father eventually made enough money to buy an apartment building.

In other words, he was and is an entrepreneur, as are his children. Entrepreneurship is in the blood, it seems. But Novello herself started on a different path than her father. She landed a degree teaching elementary school at the same time as working and becoming a retail business manager. Her passion was teaching however, and she became a first grade school teacher.

She taught for eight years until she became a full-time mom to two kids.

Novello has a love of architecture and design and started looking into becoming a real estate agent. But she was afraid that after eight years of being out of the business world, she wouldn’t be able to cope.

In the podcast above, she shares how she overcame her worries with broker and marketer Byron Lazine.

“Something that [Gary’s] taught me is that I should just be me, I should be real, and I should share what’s happening, and not pretend that I know it,” she said in the interview. “One of the very first pieces of advice he said to me in my fear, in my fear of not knowing the answer to what [clients are] asking, he said: ‘Liz, tell them you’ll get back to them, and get back to them immediately.’”

She took that message of being authentic to heart. Novello sold very few properties in her first year. In fact, she only sold one. And she was very open about her process of learning online. In the meantime, she executed on some advice on from the legendary real estate coach Tom Ferry.

After three years, she’s built up a solid pipeline. Watch the video interview above to find out what Ferry told her, and to see how she built her business.

