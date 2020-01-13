Achieving your goals goes far beyond setting and reviewing them. Dreams are realized through discipline, positivity and visualization. Here are a few habits for meeting your goals this year.

One thing that has helped me become successful in this business is maintaining habits that encourage success. It’s essential to set goals, routinely check your progress toward those goals and tweak methods to achieve goals as necessary.

But, achieving goals goes beyond just setting and reviewing them. They are realized through discipline, positive thinking and visualization.

Here are a few habits that can help in meeting goals and achieving success.

1. Set a daily routine

One of the perks of being a real estate agent is that you can set your schedule. But, that can also be one of the biggest downfalls. Success is heavily dependent on discipline and structure. A daily routine can keep you on track to stay organized and productive.

Set your alarm every day to go off at the same time. After you’re up, get ready as if you were going to an appointment. After breakfast and some meditation, it’s time to get busy.

2. Have a plan of action for every day, week and month

For daily tasks, start with tasks that require focus. Tackle the hardest things first because your mind is fresh.

If at all possible, don’t start with emails. They can take you down rabbit holes and detour you from the things that matter most.

Your calendar should have time allotted for weekly and monthly repeating tasks such as broker tours, desk time and prospecting. If you are unable to complete an action on your calendar due to a conflict, reschedule it for the same day. It’s never a good idea to skip time set aside for tasks that help build a business foundation.

Don’t forget to set aside time to schedule social media marketing!

3. Make daily affirmations part of your daily routine

Let’s face it. This business is a roller coaster ride. None of it is easy, and the unexpected happens more often than not. It’s easy to get down on yourself and lose focus. Using daily affirmations can help overcome bad days and supercharge better ones.

If you are what you think, then think positive. You are the architect of your life. You build its foundation and choose its contents. Remember to tell yourself that every day.

4. Fake it till you make it

If you are a new agent, it’s doubly hard to convince a client to take a chance on you. But, circling yourself with successful people can help. Faking it until you make it is being seen to be known.

Schedule time to attend community events. The local chamber of commerce is a great place to get involved. Your local Realtor association is another. Hanging out with other professionals will help you gain shareable knowledge that you can relay to your clients.

5. Stop procrastinating

Procrastination is death for a real estate agent. When you feel like putting it off to later in the day or tomorrow, please don’t do it.

An area where we all like to procrastinate is prospecting. But, the quicker you respond or reach out to a lead, the more likely you are to land them as a client. Prospecting is not a fun activity, but it is a necessary one for success.

6. Take time away

This business is stressful and work-life balance is a key to success. Sometimes we forget to take time away to recharge.

Having fun and leaving real estate behind is vital to having a fresh perspective and allowing for creating thinking. Never feel guilty for taking time away.

7. Find something that sets you apart from the crowd, and work it

It’s hard to stand out in a sea of agents, so find a niche that will set you apart. A niche is anything that sets you apart. It can be an area of practice or an article of clothing.

So, whether it is a yellow tuxedo or a signature bow tie, don’t be afraid to use a gimmick that will make you recognizable.

Success doesn’t happen overnight, but with time, dedication and good habits, it will come. What habits do you practice for success? Share you thoughts in the comments below!



Missy Yost is a Realtor with Century21 Diamond Realty in Bluffton, South Carolina. Follow The Yost Group on Facebook or Twitter.

