Nancy Nagy will take Budge Huskey’s place as Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s president, 12 days after Huskey’s promotion to CEO.

Just 12 days after Budge Huskey’s promotion from president to chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has chosen Nancy Nagy as Huskey’s successor.

As president, Nagy will be in charge of Premier’s sales operations, which raked in more than $4.39 billion in sales volume in 2018. The franchise is focused on Florida and North Carolina.

“I am pleased to welcome Nancy to our leadership team,” Huskey said in a prepared statement. “She is a highly respected professional whose reputation and values align not only with our brand, but with our vision for the future.”

“I am confident that her appointment positions us for continued growth as a leader in luxury real estate,” Huskey added.

Nagy most recently served as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services of Chicago. Under her 12-year tenure, BHHS of Chicago became one of Berkshire Hathaway Home Service’s top 10 global franchises with more than 1,400 brokers across 24 offices in the greater Chicagoland area.

In addition to gaining recognition within the BHHS network, Nagy has been honored on the Swanepoel Power 200 and Crain’s Chicago Business 2019 Notable Women Executives lists. Nagy also served on the National Association of Realtors’ Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019, the same year she stepped down as BHHS’ CEO to take on an advisory role with the brokerage.

“I am excited to be joining one of the most discerning luxury real estate brands and a talented leadership team with Budge Huskey at the helm,” Nagy said of her new role.

“On a personal note, I am thrilled to be relocating to Naples — a place that has been a second home to my family and me for the past 45 years — and to also represent such great markets across the company’s dynamic footprint.”

Nagy’s appointment comes on the heels of Huskey’s appointment as Premier’s new CEO, four years after he joined the company as former CEO Judy Green’s eventual successor.

Over the past decade, the company has grown to more than 1,200 agents and employees working in 40 offices throughout Florida. In 2018, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was ranked as the 38th most productive brokerage in the country by sales volume, according to the Swanepoel Mega 1000.

Email Marian McPherson

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.