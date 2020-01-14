Kleard has announced a partnership with the Miami Association of Realtors to provide its open house sign-in and buyer identification software for free.

Kleard, an open house and identity-verification app for real estate agents, announced in a press release this week that the Miami Association of Realtors will make the software available to its 52,000 members.

The organization’s members will be able to use Kleard Pro on an unlimited basis at no charge. The software typically costs about $20 per month.

Last month, Kleard announced the launch of Kleard Now, a feature of its product that allows buyers to tour homes unsupervised by a selling agent.

The app’s identity and security tools work in conjunction with smart-lock company Igloohome. It will become available in March of this year.

Kleard was reviewed by Inman in 2018.

The Miami Association of Realtors is 100 years old and the largest group of its kind in the country. It has well over a 100 partner services and resources for its agents, Kleard being the latest.

The issue of agent safety was at the forefront of the partnership for the Association, according to CEO Teresa King Kinney.

“We have continued to search for the best safety programs for our members,” Kinney said. “Kleard is able to provide unique and important services to our members and through them, to the buying and selling public.”

The app uses a digital sign-in form, typically deployed on an iPad, that automatically links the individual to a trackable mobile device and confirms his or her identity with the agent on duty. Kleard also uses Zapier to link to partner services for ongoing marketing, such as Adwerx and Contactually. It can also provide seller reports on listing activity.

