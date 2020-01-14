Giving out gift cards, throwing holiday parties and offering a free stay in your second home (if you have one) were among the top suggestions from readers.

Pulse is a recurring column in which we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a new one-question survey each week. Here are this week’s top responses.

As part of Inman’s Agent Appreciation Month, we asked readers to weigh in on how they personally appreciate the agents they know and love.

The top responses included throwing lunches, hosting happy hours and parties, handing out gift cards, giving awards, opening up homes and hearts and celebrating wins out loud.

Lunches, happy hours, celebrating wins

Lunch at team meeting, monthly happy hours, team outings (i.e. one Dodger game per year), holiday party, complimentary team swag. Also, we deliver a ton of value with leads and support and mentoring and training.

We do surprise gift cards, recognize achievements publicly and host happy hours.

Congratulate them on their big and SMALL successes. Noticing even the smallest.

Gift certificates to restaurants.

Putting in the time

I call a few every single day to ask how they’re doing and thank them for being a part of the team. I also show it by thinking of our agents in every decision that’s made — the company doesn’t take any action without it benefiting our agents in some way.

Thank them regularly for their contributions, involve them in team decisions, provide growth and leadership opportunities through additional training, performance bonuses, and additional incentives like annual convention tickets, etc.

Praise

We spend a lot of time together, so we are like a big family sharing lunches, often brought in by my husband and I from home — leftovers. We also walk to Canal Street and have a beer or two together, give lots of praise and kudos in our marketing, spend time individually with our teammates, use of our home in North Carolina, gatherings at our house and give overall support. We’re a very healthy and happy family. Our office is a seven-bedroom, four-bath, historical home in the center of town loaded with character, just like us!

