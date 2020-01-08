Celebrate Agent Appreciation Month and #ThankAnAgent with Inman this January. Discover more and see how to get involved, click here.
For Agent Appreciation Month, we’re highlighting how brokers appreciate agents. Please take the one-question survey below to share how you show love to your agents.
We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.
Create your own success story at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, where over 4,000 industry professionals gather to forge new relationships, share tactical takeaways and discover the latest technology to boost their bottom line.
Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.
Comments