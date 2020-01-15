Actor and famed Irish heartthrob Colin Farrell has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $1.3 million after only a few weeks on the market.

The house, which is designed in the style of an English country estate and which Farrell listed for $1.495 million, was bought by an unidentified buyer. The property was built in 1927 and is owned by a trust tied to Farrell and his former partner, Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, according to realtor.com.

Irish actor Colin Farrell has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $1.3 million. It was built in 1927 and is designed in the style of an English country estate. Some of the home's most interesting features include a study alcove, paned glass windows, a fireplace and a large garden full of bushes and hedges. Its yard, which is filled with shrubbery and hedged off from prying eyes and covered in shrubbery, is rare for Southern California. Todd Goddard and Clinton Wade of Clinton and Todd Team were the listing agents. Meanwhile, Arvin Haddad of The Agency represented the buyer. Farrell is best known for films such as "Miami Vice" and "In Bruges," and "The Lobster" as well as the HBO show "True Detective." The house was originally listed for $1.495 million and sold after just weeks on the market.

Located at 2966 Passmore Drive, the property sits at 2,736 square feet and boasts vaulted ceilings, a study alcove, paned glass windows with views of the nearby canyon, a fireplace and a large garden full of bushes and hedges. Todd Goddard and Clinton Wade of Clinton and Todd Team were the listing agents and Arvin Haddad of The Agency represented the buyer

The home’s front yard, which is hedged off from prying eyes and covered with shrubbery and full-grown trees, is another attractive feature for buyers — such vegetation is a luxury in Southern California. The main house is also surrounded by several balconies, decks and verandas to make use of the outdoor space. A galley-style kitchen leads onto one of the decks.

Farrell, who rose to fame by starring in the BBC series “Ballykissangel,” broke into Hollywood through the Tim Roth film “The War Zone.” He has since become known for films such as “Miami Vice,” “In Bruges” and “The Lobster” as well as the HBO show “True Detective.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.