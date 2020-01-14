Comedy actor and one-time MTV VJ Pauly Shore is hoping to score $9.5 million for his home in the Hollywood Hills.

Shore, whose films included “Bio-Dome” and “Encino Man,” has owned the 2421 Solar Drive home since 1996, according to the Los Angeles Times. Sitting on a .62-acre lot, the single-story property boasts four bedrooms, an open living plan, professional chef’s kitchen and glass walls that open onto panoramic views of Los Angeles.

The property also includes a wraparound deck, several terraces, two-car garage and a large infinity pool with views of the ocean.

“Virtually nothing comes even close,” reads the listing description. “Views encompass the Santa Monica Mountains, the ocean, downtown, the Hollywood Sign and the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains.”

Marcie Hartley and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents tasked with the sale.

The home was built in 1959 and has undergone several renovations since then. Shore, who started out as a stand-up comic and is best known for being an MTV VJ from 1989 to 1994, bought it for $1.15 million in 1996.

After his stint on MTV, Shore also starred in films such as “Son in Law.” He has reportedly been leasing the property out to tenants for nearly $30,000 a month over the past few years.

