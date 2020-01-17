A Beverly Hills home that once belonged to iconic singer Bobby Darin and other music legends has hit the market for $8.5 million.

The 702 North Rodeo Drive home, a 8,500-square-foot compound designed in the Spanish style, has switched hands many times since it was built in 1922. Along with Darin, other owners included Noel Blanc, a voice actor known for voicing Elmer Fudd and Porky Pig in “Looney Tunes,” and Takahiro “Tak” Matsumoto, a Grammy-winning Japanese guitarist. Matsumoto, who bought the property in 2011 for $3.64 million, was the one who placed it on the market, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Given its history of musician owners, the home’s most impressive feature is its professional recording studio. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Sabbath, Carlos Santana and Ozzy Osborne have all used it to record albums.

The rest of the two-story house boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, recessed lighting, a chef’s kitchen, two private terraces and a pool. It has been renovated several times over the years but has retained its Old Hollywood style. Darin, who started out as a songwriter for Connie Francis, is best known for 1950s hit songs like “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Beyond the Sea.”

“The address says it all!” reads the listing description. “This rare offering is [situated] on one of the most famous, beautiful, and exclusive luxury streets in the world.”

Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are the listing agents tasked with selling the property.

