British actor Jason Statham, star of action movies such as “The Expendables” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise, and his partner, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have found a buyer for their waterfront Malibu estate for $18.5 million.

The two-story estate in Malibu Colony sits at nearly 4,000 square feet and is designed in the contemporary style — black shingles cover the outside walls while the inside boasts a Scandinavian style with light colors and plenty of natural light.

Statham, who bought the property in 2009 for $10.95 million, has been using it is a primary residence for years before deciding to put it on the market.

As first reported by the Los Angles Times, the interior boasts four bedrooms and glass walls that look onto the ocean. Other features include two kitchens, French doors, expansive deck and balcony space as well as an attached guest house.

“I didn’t want a place that was too precious or too pretentious, so everything’s sort of old and lived-in and in a single palette,” Statham once told Architectural Digest in a tour of the house.

At 52, Statham is best known for playing antiheroes and villains in films such as “The Expendables,” “Spy” and “Fast & Furious.” He has been living together with Huntington-Whiteley since 2010; the couple also has a son together.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland represented both the sellers and the buyer, who has chosen to remain anonymous. The house was first listed for $19.95 million in October.

