Members of the Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors will now get to choose between two software providers.

The Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors (PSRAR), a multiple listing service operating in Southern California, announced Monday it will return to using Vesta Plus technology in response to demands from its members.

In a statement, PSRAR explained that it had previously been using Vesta Plus, but at some point had switched to another multiple listing service (MLS) software provider. However following the switch, there was strong demand from PSRAR members to return to Vesta Plus, and the MLS leadership listened.

“We do our best to provide our members with all of the services and technologies they need to be as successful as possible,” PSRAR President Karen Joy Tabbah said in the statement. “Many of our members are very satisfied with the ease of use and robust functionality available in Vesta Plus. While we had switched to another MLS system provider, many of our members requested that we bring back Vesta Plus. We listened to their suggestions and are now offering two MLS systems to meet the unique demands of our customers.”

The statement did not say what the other system was, though last month PSRAR was one of two California multiple listing services that voted to use technology from the California Regional MLS (CRMLS).

Inman has reached out for additional details and will update this story when it receives more information.

Vesta Plus launched in 2018 and is a product of Vesta Plus LLC — a company that describes itself as “a boutique organization delivering a powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use MLS Software,” according to a statement. The statement adds that the technology “provides fully customizable MLS solutions, unparalleled responsiveness, hassle-free data shares and deep third-party integrations.”

Vesta Plus currently has 20,000 users between PSRAR, the Imperial County Association of Realtors, the Beverly Hills Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and other Southern California multiple listing services.

The statement further explains that the Vesta Plus software was “designed directly from input from active real estate practitioners in several markets around California.”

PSRAR was founded in 1928 and operates in California’s Coachella Valley, a desert area south of Los Angeles that is popular among retirees, vacationers and celebrities. Today, the MLS counts about 1,200 real estate professionals among its members.

Members of PSRAR appear to be pleased that the organization has returned to Vesta Plus. In a statement Monday, Frank Alvarez — MLS committee chair and director — said that Vesta Plus is “intuitive and easy to navigate.”

“The reports are logical and easy to read,” Alvarez added. “The system is incredibly powerful, and has so many ways for users to customize their own experience. We’re glad to be working again with Vesta Plus.”

