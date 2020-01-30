Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune-in for winning strategies and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Consolidation is coming to the real estate industry, and those not aligned with bigger companies will feel the heat, Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider predicted during a chief executive-packed panel Thursday at Inman Connect New York.

Far from unbiased as leader of the largest real estate holding company in the country, Schneider said his company plans to listen to — and support — agents over the coming decade.

“For me, it’s all about how our agents and franchisees tell us we’re doing supporting them,” Schneider said. “There’s going to be a lot of change in the world. A lot of consolidation.”

Schneider was joined by RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos and EXIT Realty CEO Tami Bonnell on the ICNY panel. To hear more of the discussion, tune into the video above, or read the full article here.

