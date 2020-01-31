Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune-in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

When you’re looking for new clients, it can be easy to focus on scoring the deal and forget the client. But that is a major mistake — your primary goal should always be to build trust, said “Money Whisperer” Joe McLean at the Inman Connect New York 2020 panel “Why Trust is the Key to Financial Success” at the Marriott Marquis.

McLean, a managing partner at San Ramon, California-based Intersect Capital, got into financial advising after finishing his college and semipro basketball career with a final season for a Spanish pro team. At the time, he had to make the transition into a different industry and earn trust as a finance expert despite most seeing him as just a sports guy.

“One of my favorite mentors once told me ‘You don’t know nothing about nothing,'” McLean told Barron’s reporter and moderator Carleton English. “It starts with reading, digging in and seeking out other mentors.”

For more tips on building trust with clients, tune into the video above, or read the full article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman