Industry leaders debated Wednesday at Inman Connect New York if agents should choose their tools or if a brokerage should step in.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

When Guy Gal moved into real estate from the tech world about three years ago, he decided to have opinions: His brokerage Side would vet the various technologies agents can use — so, things like customer relationship managers (CRMs) — and then make a call on which systems are actually worthwhile.

“We know how to evaluate a product and know if it’s going to deliver,” Gal told an audience of real estate professionals at Inman Connect New York Wednesday. “We’ll actually take a position and say this is the best CRM.”

To hear more expert opinions on what role a brokerage actually has in choosing agents’ technology, tune in to the video above, or read the original article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman