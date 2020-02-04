Gensler Co-Managing Principal Joseph Brancato shared how driverless cars will improve walkability and reclaim city space for people onstage at ICNY.

For many, a Jetsons-inspired future of flying cars and fully automated living still seems to be decades away. However, Gensler Co-Managing Principal Joseph Brancato told the Inman Connect New York crowd that a world dominated by driverless cars is only 10 years away.

“[A world of] autonomous vehicles isn’t 25 years away, it’s coming much sooner,” he said. “We can focus on human-focused design and reclaim our streets for pedestrians.”

Brancato predicted 2030 will be the year driverless cars and ridesharing become the primary mode of transportation, thus providing cities with more space for sidewalks, green spaces and public amenities, such as parks and sitting areas.

According to Brancato, widespread usage of driverless cars will solve quickly growing cities’ greatest issue: reduced speed and flow of traffic. To learn about the other ways this new technology will change our future, tune in to the video above, or read the full article here.

