Climb co-founder Mark Choey reflects on how the firm grew from two guys in a loft to a top brokerage before being shuttered earlier this year.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune-in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

When Mark Choey founded San Francisco-based brokerage Climb in 2006, he had a new baby boy, but not much in the way of real estate success. So Choey, along with business partner Chris Lim, wrote a business plan. They decided to lean hard into technology. And they opted to focus on San Francisco’s then-underdeveloped District 9.

The plan worked.

During a session titled “How I Built It: Climb Real Estate” at Inman Connect New York, Choey offered a play-by-play of Climb’s journey from nothing to a top brokerage in the U.S. That growth eventually led to a sale to Realogy’s NRT — which just weeks ago announced plans to shutter the brand — but along the way still created a case study in how to grow a real estate company.

To hear more of Choey’s story, tune into the video above, or read the full article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman