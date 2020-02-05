Thomas Sponholtz, founder and CEO of Unison, explores the idea of trading equity on a home during this panel at Inman Connect New York 2020.

Will we ever see a world where we can trade equity on a home like we trade stocks? Some are trying.

Watch Thomas Sponholtz, founder and CEO of Unison, discuss his ideas on home equity with Clelia Peters, president of Warburg Realty and Inman editor-at-large, at Inman Connect New York in the video above.

