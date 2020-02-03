To close out Tech Connect at ICNY, leaders from innovative companies gave short introductions to what they have to offer.

Meet the newest wave of companies taking the real estate industry by storm. To close out Tech Connect at Inman Connect New York, leaders from innovative companies gave short introductions to their businesses.

Amit Haller, Co-Founder & CEO, Reali

Sahil Gupta, Co-Founder, Patch Homes, Inc.

Ed Carey, CEO & Founder, Audience Town

Anton Danilovich, CEO, TopHap

Ron Shurr, Founder & CEO, OHGuests

Ryan Coon, Co-Founder & CEO, Avail

Lucas Hall, Head of Industry Relations, Cozy & Apartments.com

Watch the full video above to meet the new kids on the block.

