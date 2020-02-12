Corcoran announced Wednesday it is launching a new Central Florida franchisee, Corcoran Premier Realty. The company’s second franchisee — after Corcoran Global Living — is a result of Premier Realty Partners, a 20-agent, two-office indie brokerage, affiliating with the company.

On the company-owned side, Corcoran already has a major presence in Palm Beach and Miami Beach, Florida, but this is the company’s first affiliated offices off the coasts.

“Corcoran has had a strong presence in South Florida for over 17 years and has long been a part of the Corcoran DNA,” Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement. “We are thrilled to grow our presence beyond the Palm Beach and Miami Beach markets and into the dynamic and fast-growing Orlando area.”

“The team at Corcoran Premier Realty is hyper-focused on client service, which is at the heart of what we do. Welcoming them into the Corcoran family is another step in our strategy for long-term growth of serving clients in growing luxury markets across Florida.”

The new franchisee will be led by Chocky Burks, the former Premier Realty Partners president, as well as Steve Healy and Matt Tomaszewski, the former co-founders and owners of Premier Realty Partners.

Premier Realty Partners was founded in 2009 and sold more than $150 million in real estate in 2019. With two offices right now — including a new one in Windermere, Florida, the franchisee plans to expand in the Orlando area.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Corcoran and starting 2020 off in the best way possible,” Burks said, in a statement. “Corcoran provides a wealth of high-quality resources that we didn’t have access to before — from tech tools to agent training.”

“These will support Corcoran Premier Realty’s growth in Central Florida, attract new agents, and strengthen our existing client relationships,” Burks added. “Corcoran’s focus on personalized service was a natural fit with our company values and we’re excited to represent the brand across the Orlando region.”

The new franchisee follows on the heels of last week’s announcement that Zephyr Real Estate in San Francisco and Oliver Luxury Real in Tahoe, were combining to create Corcoran’s first franchisee, a year after the company announced it would start selling franchises.

Corcoran Global Living was launched with roughly 450 agents.

