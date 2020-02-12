Berman and Pollinger co-founder Chris Pollinger shared how to build a dynamic team by focusing on agents’ strengths at Inman Connect New York.

In a world led by hustle culture, many teams and agents mistake busyness for productivity — packing their schedules with meetings, showings and presentations without experiencing the results they’re looking for.

According to Berman and Pollinger co-founder Chris Pollinger, the key to boosting team productivity relies on helping agents identify their strengths and focus on what’s truly important, instead of the newest task of the day.

Pollinger learned this lesson the hard way during his first cold calling session as a newbie agent 23 years ago. Nervous about calling strangers, Pollinger did everything he could to avoid making a call, including two coffee trips and a bathroom break.

“If this whole business was going to count on me doing phone calls, the reality is that you could’ve given me a gazillion dollars and within a week, I would’ve gouged out my eyes to make it stop,” Pollinger told the Inman Connect New York Teams Track crowd. “To this day I still hate making cold calls, but I’ve learned to use my strengths.”

