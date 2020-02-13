On the Inman Connect New York 2020 stage, Coldwell Banker CMO David Marine shared the process behind the company’s 40-year rebrand.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Perhaps inspired by the start of a new decade, multiple real estate brands in 2019 attempted to turn a new leaf with extensive rebrands that included new names and logos, revamped websites, refreshed marketing and the occasional office overhaul.

“Many things have changed over the years,” Coldwell Banker Chief Marketing Officer David Marine told the Inman Connect New York crowd. “But the one thing that hasn’t is the question, ‘What are we going to do about that logo?’”

To hear more about Colwell Banker’s rebranding process, tune in to the video above, or read the original article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman