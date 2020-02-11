Independents aren’t flush with cash, but they still need to market their brands to consumers. A panel of experts at Inman Connect New York gave advice on how to do just that.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Independents aren’t flush with cash, but they still need to market their brands to consumers. Is it better to hire someone in-house? Outsource to a marketing agency? Or leverage technology as a solution?

Jerry Holden, CEO and founder of THA Brands; Kim Luckie, director of brand and demand generation at ERA American Real Estate; and Christian Harris, owner and president of Sea-Town Real Estate, discussed these questions at Inman Connect New York. Watch the full video above to hear their advice.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman