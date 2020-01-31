Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, Byron and Nicole wonder how house flippers, investors and builders should best comply with the National Association of Realtors’ Clear Cooperation Policy.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

The new policy will require listing brokers to submit a listing to the multiple listing service (MLS) within one business day of marketing a property to the public.

Nicole and Byron talk about “marketing” a property as it’s being fixed up.

Also, Compass is anticipating about 45 layoffs but has over 300 job openings. What does the restructuring mean for Compass?

Marketeer of the week

Byron and Nicole give props to Jay Glazer, a real estate agent in New York City.

