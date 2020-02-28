Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and Douglas Elliman are among the firms to receive subpoenas in the wake of a Newsday report exposing housing discrimination.

Several of the nation’s top real estate firms reportedly received subpoenas this week, as New York State investigates instances of housing discrimination highlighted last year by a groundbreaking report from Newsday.

Coldwell Banker, Douglas Elliman, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and Realty Connect USA are among the firms to receive subpoenas, according to New York State Senate officials, as reported Thursday by Newsday.

It wasn’t initially clear from the report if the franchises targeted by the investigation, or their franchisor, was the company subpoenaed. A source close to RE/MAX confirmed RE/MAX LLC hasn’t received any subpoena.

Douglas Elliman declined to comment on the report.

The initial multiple bylined story, published in November 2019, found that 19 percent of the time, Asians were discriminated against, 39 percent of the time Hispanics were discriminated against and 49 percent of the time, black consumers were discriminated against. The report tested nearly 100 real estate agents and secretly recording hundreds of hours of conversations while looking at the listings of more than 5,000 homes, over a three-year period.

Agents associated with multiple brokerages were accused of steering the undercover investigators to neighborhoods that matched their own race or ethnicity and often subjected minority investigators to more restrictive conditions prior to viewing properties.

Multiple state investigations followed the report, and now the firms whose agents were at the center of the story, are being subpoenaed in connection with those investigations. In December, just one of 68 real estate professionals invited to testify in a State Senate hearing at Hofstra University showed up.

The New York State Senate is also calling for an appropriation of $12 million in upcoming budget talks to be allocated for, “fair housing and enforcement actions,” according to Newsday.

Developing…