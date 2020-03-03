If our latest Pulse survey revealed anything, it’s that readers seem to be more concerned with coronavirus and politics impacting interests rates than iBuyers when it comes to financing.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Last week, we asked readers what they’re most scared of when it comes to the disruption in real estate financing. For all the tongue-wagging about iBuyers and rent-to-own startups, it turns out that no one — at least no readers who responded to the survey — see those financing models as a big concern. In fact, the small amount of responses indicates that Inman readers don’t fear much when it comes to the evolution of financing in the industry.

The biggest concern is how interest rates might be impacted by global events. One reader worried how a coronavirus recession could impact rates, while another is concerned “that the political environment will cause the interest rates to skyrocket [and] not be the attractive rates they are right now.”

Aside from interest rates, one reader worried about their own retirement, and another is concerned that “borrowers are not getting personal attention and questions [answered].”

Email Inman