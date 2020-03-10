The “all-in-one” solution is the latest from Delta Media and offers broker websites, productivity solutions and other agent and team tools.

Delta Media, a real estate technology startup offering marketing and business tools, announced Tuesday the release of DeltaNET 6, the latest generation of the company’s proprietary solution for brokers. The company calls the platform an “all-in-one” solution that offers broker websites, productivity solutions and various agent and team tools.

“DeltaNET 6 is the ultimate all-in-one website and digital marketing platform designed by real estate experts for real estate professionals,” Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media, said in a statement. “This major advancement represents over 40,000 development hours and an investment of more than $30 million.”

“DeltaNET 6 delivers advanced technology to our brokerage clients as our new center of excellence drives success through artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

Delta Media powered the new platform with artificial intelligence, a trend that’s become more common in the real estate industry in the past year. The consumer-facing search site monitors client behavior in an attempt to anticipate their next steps. On the agent side, the artificial intelligence technology reviews an agent’s sales funnel and makes suggestions based on whom the agent needs to contact.

Broker-owners or office managers can create custom daily flows for accessing and navigating the platform, offering a single-sign-on approach.

The solution fits into the company’s total technology ecosystem, which includes a customer relationship management tool. Minard said, his company is moving to offer a full solution for independent brokerages who don’t want to use technology that’s been previously acquired by some of their rivals.

“Nothing challenges independent brokerages more than the idea of using a franchise technology solution that undermines differentiation between brands that compete in a market,” Minard said.

Delta Media announced the launch of the new platform Tuesday at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s conference, where it’s also set up a booth to showcase the product.

