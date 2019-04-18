Coldwell Banker Bain 'unleashes' brand and tech refresh

Coldwell Banker Bain announced on Wednesday a full organizational change to support its agents with new technology, marketing and branding.

The change taking place at Coldwell Banker’s largest affiliate is being dubbed, “Coldwell Banker Bain Unleashed.”

“At its core Unleashed is a major operational shift change that implements a new staffing structure and an enhancement in thinking and philosophy throughout the company,” Coldwell Banker Bain President and COO Mike Grady said in a statement. “It represents an exciting opportunity for us to communicate our innovation, attention to concierge services, and competitiveness in the real estate sector, further enhancing our reputation as the premier company to work with for both clients and potential recruits.”

Chiefly, the company is moving to an entirely different digital platform powered by DeltaNet, a product from Delta Media Group. DeltaNet will provide Coldwell Banker Bain with an entirely new public-facing website, global luxury website and broker websites that offer mobile responsiveness.

DeltaNet also provides agents with various social media and marketing tools, as well as a new customer relationship management platform, or CRM.

Coldwell Banker Bain was previously listed as a client of the CRM Contactually, which was acquired by Compass earlier this year, a Pacific Northwest rival.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately return a request for comment on whether the Compass acquisition played into the decision to switch.

Coldwell Banker Bain agents will get access to a new transaction management platform from SkySlope. A regional staff will be focused on managing transaction details, which will enable agents to focus more on growing their business.

Due to Coldwell Banker Bain’s size – more than 1,100 agents at offices through Washington and Oregon, according to the company – a new regional marketing structure will be implemented to provide agents with daily marketing support.

The marketing team will work out of local branches to provide custom marketing themes and support service for agents.

The company is also unveiling new branding to integrate with Coldwell Banker International’s global luxury branding, and a new advertising campaign that centers around the benefits of working with a Coldwell Banker Bain agent.

“When we started discussing why homebuyers and sellers should work with our brokers, and the benefits in doing so, it became clear that the emotional connection with home and lifestyle, and the major decision a home purchase represents, was the critical component,” Rob Wachter, the company’s chief marketing officer said in a statement.

“We believe that the ‘Imagine’ campaign captures the process one goes through when looking for a home and the excitement around imagining what a new future can look like,” Wachter added. “We wanted to communicate how our brokers are the best people to make their dreams come true.”

Coldwell Banker Bain opened its first Global Luxury office – the Coldwell Banker luxury brand that replaced Previews International in 2017 – in June 2018.

The brand refresh also follows franchisor Coldwell Banker’s efforts to rebrand, which were announced earlier this year at Realogy’s RGX conference.

Coldwell Banker Bain is the company’s largest affiliate and the 22nd largest brokerage in the country by sales volume, according to the Swanepoel Mega 1000. In 2018, Coldwell Banker Bain closed 10,400 transactions for $6.2 billion in sales volume.

In a release, company executives said the investment in the initiative represents 25 percent of the total support services center’s annual budget and doubles its investment over the last year. Inman asked a spokesperson for Coldwell Banker Bain how much the tech and brand refresh will cost and will update the story if it provides an exact figure.

Email Patrick Kearns