EXIT Realty, one of North America’s largest real estate franchisors, announced Thursday its putting together its own “stimulus package,” for its affiliated agents, which includes tools and training to prepare them for the upcoming months.

“Over the years, we’ve worked really hard to create value add for all of our agents — tools and systems that they can actually use to grow their business,” Craig Witt, the president of U.S. operations for EXIT Realty, told Inman. “Now it’s just a perfect time for us to be able to provide these things while they’re sitting at home or sitting in their office trying to take up their time to feed their mind and to become more educated.”

“The stimulus package for us was more a gesture of value to keep providing more things that our people can do to just improve their ability to be salespeople,” Witt added.

The package, which the company says represents $50 million in value, includes personally branded lead generation technology, free training and coaching on myriad topics and the launch of a new partnership with EasyKnock which offers sale-leaseback programs for buyers to rent-to-own.

Witt believes that, coming out of the COVID-19 crisis and the accompanying economic strain, the real estate industry is going to be as busy as ever and now is the perfect time for agents to familiarize themselves with new tools and continue their education.

“The typical Realtor is always running around with their hair on fire, they don’t spend a lot of time sharpening the axe, they don’t have a lot of time with education,” Witt said. “Now they find themselves sitting there going, ‘Well what do I do?’ We’ve always put good resources in front of our people to be able to learn while they go through crisis.”

Witt said they announced the package to the company’s agents this morning and the response was great. EXIT Realty, Witt said, is a company focused on enriching individual agents.

“We know that if the agent is not here, we have no company,” Witt said. ‘So this isn’t about technology. It’s not about marketing. It’s not about training. It’s about getting the most of the best out of the agents and getting them to be the best version of themselves.”

