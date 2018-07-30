Exit Realty names first CTO, aims to enhance agent technology experience

John Packes says Exit Realty isn't focused on outside awards or recognition, but rather tools that guarantee agent success
Exit Realty has its first chief technology officer. Last week, the nation’s 12th-largest real estate franchisor according to the Swanepoel Mega 1000 ranking, announced John Packes would be stepping into the role

