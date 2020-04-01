The global coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other event that anyone living today has experienced. Since the illness was first detected last year in China to the first weeks of March when it ravaged the U.S. economy, it has sent markets into free fall and forced everyone in the real estate world to adapt at breakneck speeds.

As of April 3, Inman has so far published more than 200 stories on the coronavirus. And we’ll still publish many more as we work to figure out how this crisis will impact agents, their clients and everyone else whose livelihood is tied to real estate. Below is the comprehensive list (with clickable table of contents) of our coverage, which we’ll update as the situation evolves.

Table of Contents

Emerging challenges and trends

Number of homes for sale declines 15.7% in March

Employment falls for first time in a decade, full picture yet to emerge

Interest in 3D tours explodes on Zillow, especially for rentals

Coming days will be ‘a trying time’ for real estate professionals

6.6 million filed for unemployment last week

Cost of marketing on Facebook, Instagram falls during pandemic

36% of home shoppers believe the recession has already begun: Poll

Market snapshot: California

Home price gains extend into January — but virus looms large

Brooklyn luxury sales drop by 50 percent: Compass

Industry torn on whether real estate is an essential service

Unemployment claims explode to 3.28M

Nearly half of Realtors say buyer interest has dropped due to coronavirus

Read Gary Keller’s advice to agents on navigating market uncertainty

Open houses took hit from coronavirus over the weekend

How agents and industry pros are responding

The luxury leader mobilizing his troops from the comfort of a pool

How 1 agent helped small business owners earn $1M in sales despite outbreak

Take Inman’s real estate coronavirus survey here

This luxury agent is sheltering in place with girlfriend Ariana Grande

Petition for real estate agent financial relief gains 3,300 signatures in 1 day

Coronavirus clauses become ubiquitous as pandemic worsens

How real estate professionals are helping their communities during coronavirus

Coronavirus drives adoption of video tours

Your thoughts on good leadership during tough times

A lighthearted listing campaign during tough times

The California agent navigating the new normal as the realities of the coronavirus pandemic kick in

Rently self-guided tours coming to 75 more rental communities

Finding solace in isolation

The Real Word: How fear and uncertainty is changing the mortgage industry

Agent safety

Home showings allowed to resume in New York: Gov. Andrew Cuomo

EXp broker Rick Geha shares heartfelt message about his COVID-19 recovery

New York developer with COVID-19 hopes for major post-pandemic upswing

Nebraska’s first coronavirus death is longtime Realtor

Inman reader QBs — quarantine buddies

Broker who tested positive for COVID-19 shares his story

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices confirms coronavirus at conference

RE/MAX agent stranded on coronavirus cruise speaks out

RE/MAX agent among thousands stranded on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak

SARS and Spanish Flu: What we can learn from pandemics of the past

Compass executive calls for 2-week moratorium on home showings

What’s it like to run a brokerage in a containment zone?

Response from major players and big firms

Chime speeds release of Facebook, YouTube livestreaming tools

EXIT Realty is giving its agents their own ‘stimulus package’

WeWork struggles to strike deal with landlords to reduce rent costs

Compass is launching virtual agent services to keep agents in biz

Baird & Warner donates $150K toward coronavirus response

Citing pandemic, Redfin sells $110M stake to venture capital firm

T3 Sixty offers brokers free business consultations

Airbnb announces drastic cost-saving measures to survive slowdown

JPAR lowers April franchise fees, hires new growth exec

Digital mortgage lender Better.com to hire laid off hospitality workers

How prop tech companies are stepping up for agents during coronavirus crisis

Redfin is increasing agents’ fixed pay during market slowdown

Redfin pulls back on lead sales as video tours surge amid virus crisis

Tom Ferry launches online training program in response to coronavirus

Realogy temporarily cuts executive pay amid coronavirus slowdown

StreetEasy suspends ‘days on market’ display

EXp Realty offers agents a $9 monthly telemedicine plan

How real estate portals are reacting amid the coronavirus pandemic

Compass is still onboarding new teams despite slowdown, layoffs

Zillow CEO: ‘There’s no coronavirus playbook’

Realogy is the latest to suspend iBuying

RE/MAX CEO: ‘Leaders who are hiding right now are not leading’

Compass lays off 15% of staff amid coronavirus ‘economic standstill’

Offerpad is the latest iBuyer to pause new home purchases

Zillow suspends homebuying in all 24 Zillow Offers markets

RE/MAX will allow brokers to defer franchise fees in April

Realtor.com is cutting agents’ next bill by 60%

Compass is making its learning portal free and public

RedfinNow temporarily suspends homebuying amid market slump

Opendoor temporarily suspends homebuying, citing safety concerns

Zillow is covering 50% of Premier Agent costs for 1 month

Redfin cancels open houses due to coronavirus concerns

Compass makes changes to concierge, bridge loans amid industry slowdown

RE/MAX is the latest to suggest canceling open houses

Here’s how Compass is guiding employees through crisis

Zumper fast-tracks online tour tools, presses on with hiring plans

Airbnb-backed startup Lyric sacks staff, shutters locations amid virus

The consumer experience

Mortgage applications surge along with refis

Foreclosure activity hits lowest point in 15 years

4 relics of a past pandemic are right in your house

The Empire State Building’s new siren display is freaking people out

‘It feels like an even better decision now’: Living in a tiny home during a pandemic

People are fleeing cities amid coronavirus. Where are they going?

Major banks agree to mortgage grace period in California

Coronavirus is already impacting short-term rentals

Bidet sales surge as Americans hoard toilet paper

Virus prompts nearly a quarter of all sellers to adjust how home is viewed

Coronavirus drives interest in survivalist real estate

Moving during coronavirus: ‘This is like what they say don’t do’

Christmas lights shine for hope amidst coronavirus fears

Coronavirus safe house listings pop up on Craigslist, Airbnb

Refis up 104% year-over-year

Amidst coronavirus worries, Washington real estate carries on

Financial markets and the economy

Foreign real estate ‘ground to a halt’ amid virus outbreak: DelPrete

Survival of the fittest: What will it take for businesses to outlast this pandemic?

Stocks plunge in worst day since 1987 and second worst in US history

Fed cuts interest rate to nearly zero. What does it mean for real estate?

Redfin still seeing strong demand, but with fewer people in the pipeline

Real estate stocks slammed amid coronavirus market woes

‘Black swan of 2020’: Venture firm behind Trulia, Airbnb sounds alarm

California Realtors expect coronavirus to lower housing market forecast

Coronavirus could bring consolidation, layoffs to proptech

30-year mortgage rates tick up after hitting historic low

Coronavirus poised to wreak havoc on real estate

Coronavirus-fueled stock slump is hitting Realogy hard

Glenn Kelman: Seattle market is witnessing effects of coronavirus

Italy suspends mortgage payments — could the US follow suit?

Economists say consumers should lock in low mortgage rates now

NAHB: Builder confidence decreases slightly again in March

Trade group and MLS responses

NAR offers Realtors 2 months of free telemedicine services

Council of MLSs: Don’t pause days on market

Coronavirus not slowing down NAR’s pocket listing policy

REBNY launches agent resource guide for entire industry

California Realtors group lays out agent aid programs

NAR revives free program for first time since 2009 recession

MLSs disagree on whether to pause days on market due to coronavirus

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board tells Realtors to avoid open houses, client meetings

Houston and Austin Realtors suspend open house displays on HAR.com

Vancouver real estate board advises members against holding open houses

Bright MLS debuts coronavirus response program

We talked to 21 multiple listing services about their coronavirus preparations. Here’s what they said

REBNY to temporarily end ‘days on market’ calculation

Northwest MLS halts open houses amid coronavirus crisis

Rentals, evictions and property management

Can landlords discriminate based on a tenant’s job? It’s complicated

What should landlords do when tenants can’t pay rent?

Fear and uncertainty is mutual among renters and landlords: Poll

Inman’s state-by-state guide to evictions, rent and foreclosures

Cheesecake Factory says no to rent at 294 locations. Socialists rejoice

Amid pandemic, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard waive rent for LA tenants

56% of renters still plan to move despite ongoing pandemic

In New York, open houses and cold calls are suspended. Is rent next?

Major California landlord group calls for rent freezes, eviction halts

Rental season ‘completely derailed’ by coronavirus

Landlords halting evictions amid coronavirus emergency

Elected officials want to halt evictions over coronavirus

California governor stops evictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Trump administration announces halt on foreclosures and evictions

Government aid and policy

10 cities best prepared to weather a coronavirus-fueled economic storm

FHA and VA latest mortgage servicers to relax standards

Second stimulus package could roll back property tax deductions

Feds say residential real estate is an ‘essential business’

Housing protections in the stimulus bill explained

House passes stimulus packages, agents closer to unemployment access

Making sense of the Senate’s coronavirus stimulus bill for real estate agents

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac ease appraisal standards amid coronavirus

Stimulus package likely to include unemployment for agents

New York real estate agents one step closer to receiving federal aid

‘Congress, help home service workers’: ANGI Homeservices CEO

Homeowners may delay mortgage payments up to 1 year due to virus

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin calls on Congress to provide aid to agents

Trump may allow homeowners to delay mortgage payments

Event cancelations and changes

NAR cancels conferences as coronavirus chaos continues

T3 Sixty cancels real estate summit

NAR’s midyear conference goes virtual due to coronavirus

SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns

Tips and advice

6 real estate-related coronavirus misconceptions that need to stop

4 critical actions indie brokers must take now

How to craft a plan to get you through this uncertainty

3 essential steps for a united real estate team

5 steps to securing your real estate future

How to take your listing presentation virtual

6 lessons all agents can learn from relocation experts

How to keep your team’s productivity levels up while working virtually

6 hidden Zoom features that’ll boost your video skills

A comprehensive guide to industry resources for real estate agents

10 things agents must do to financially survive the coronavirus pandemic

How to stay in touch and generate leads in a changing market

4 ways to keep your energy bills low while you work from home

How to get a loan and save your business during the pandemic

How to keep busy and not panic about what’s ahead

9 ways to minimize the pandemic’s impact on business

How to keep your social media healthy when you’re quarantined

Four things agents should do if business slows

What you can be doing right now to prepare for a recession

Ways to digitize every stage of your sales funnel during the pandemic

All Inman content related to running your business in this unprecedented time

Looking a little rough? Here’s how to keep it cute in quarantine

Feeling listless? 16 at-home workouts to get you moving

A comprehensive list of online training classes available to agents

3 critical behaviors team leaders need to adopt today

8 strategies for working around coronavirus roadblocks

3 ways to get buzz for your luxury listing as the market changes

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin urges agents to use their CRMs

Normal is gone: How to mentally prepare for the unknown future

How to spot misinformation and prevent it from spreading

Practicing real estate from a distance? 5 virtual meeting platforms you need to know

Agent/broker perspective: What are safe solutions for selling homes during an outbreak?

Pulse: How to spread positivity during dire times

7 essential tips for communicating with your sphere during crisis

How to keep your business running when you can’t meet face to face

How to be the leader your team needs right now

How to lead your team when you don’t have all the answers

How to safeguard your business in this challenging time

7 ways you can take control and refocus your business

Track your state’s buyer activity with ShowingTime’s new daily report

How to stay ahead of coronavirus market fluctuations

The Inman team shares tips for making remote work fun

Agents: It’s time to stop holding open houses

Need a virtual tour solution now? Here are our top picks

Travel plans and coronavirus: Can you get a refund on cancellations?

5 real estate execs share the secrets of running a remote workforce

Joking about coronavirus: Where’s the line when everyone’s on edge?

10 things every broker should be doing to weather the storm

How to adapt your real estate team to this new reality

10 simple ways to engage kids struggling with social distancing

19 real estate movies, shows and podcasts for your coronavirus self-quarantine

A 15-point plan to break out of a self-quarantine rut

