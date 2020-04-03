As real estate agents and brokers across the country contend with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the National Association of Realtors is offering its members a service to help them address what’s most important: their health.

Starting Thursday, the 1.4 million-member trade group is making a telemedicine service, Members TeleHealth, available to Realtors and their immediate families at no cost for two months, so long as they register before April 15.

Members TeleHealth joined NAR’s Realtors Insurance Marketplace in January 2016. The expanded access to the service is part of NAR’s “Right Tools, Right Now” program, which was first launched in March 2009 in the throes of the Great Recession and which NAR revived on March 27 to offer members resources at reduced or no cost.

“While the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, we are doing everything we can to ensure our members and their families can stay safe, healthy and secure,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg in a statement.

According to a press release, NAR anticipates the service will draw “significant interest” and has also negotiated a discounted rate for those who wish to retain coverage beyond the two month, no-cost period. That rate is $7 per month for Realtors and their families, according to Members TeleHealth’s sign-up page for NAR members.

Members TeleHealth provides round-the-clock access to MDLive, a network of more than 2,300 state-licensed board-certified U.S. physicians who can address non-emergency medical issues from a smartphone, tablet or computer, according to NAR’s website. MDLive doctors treat issues such as allergies, asthma, flu, fever, virus, acne, headaches, rashes, joint aches, urinary tract infections, nausea, vomiting, infections, pink eye, and sore throat, the website said.

All active NAR members and Realtor association staff are eligible for the two-month free period, which comes with unlimited consultations and no enrollment fee or co-pays. Members TeleHealth operates in all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.

NAR has pre-approved a maximum number of enrollments in the service, so before signing up, both NAR and Members TeleHealth urge Realtors to check with their insurance provider, even if it’s Medicare, to check to see if they already have access to telemedicine.

“As we continue to solicit input from our members regarding COVID-19’s impact on their lives and businesses, NAR is grateful to be able to offer expanded access to potentially lifesaving telemedicine services,” said NAR President Vince Malta in a statement.

“Medical professionals are urging Americans who are sick to stay home, and telemedicine is playing a critical role protecting our communities and our health care workers. We continue to encourage members to limit their exposure and decrease the chance of spreading illnesses to others.”

MDLive doctors can write and refill prescriptions where appropriate, but will not prescribe federally-controlled substances, non-therapeutic drugs and certain other drugs with a potential for abuse, according to NAR.

Regarding coronavirus, the trade group’s website warns that wait times for Members TeleHealth may be longer than normal due to the pandemic and that telemedicine doctors cannot currently order tests for COVID-19.

“Symptoms associated with Coronavirus (COVID-19) are mild to severe fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel sick, stay home. Limit your exposure, and decrease the chance of spreading illness to others. Board-certified physicians are available to you via phone, app, web chat, or email. They will assess your condition and help determine the necessary next steps,” the website said.

Inman has reached out to NAR to ask what it’s pre-approved enrollment limit is, how a Realtor who suspects they have COVID-19 would use the service, what happens when a member needs a test or a medical procedure done, and how many Realtors currently lack health insurance. We will update this story if and when we hear back.

