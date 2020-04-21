Hilary & Reverie and 30A Realty are both affiliating with Corcoran, giving the brand a new 80-agent franchise in Northwest Florida.

A duo of Northwest Florida indie brokerages are affiliating with Corcoran to launch the brand’s first Florida panhandle franchisee. Hilary & Reverie and 30A Realty announced Tuesday they are joining forces to open Corcoran Reverie, serving the state’s Emerald Coast.

“Corcoran shines in Florida, and we couldn’t be happier to have Corcoran Reverie joining our Florida family,” Pamela Liebman, Corcoran’s president and CEO said in a statement.

“As we continue to expand our presence across the U.S. and around the world, equally as important as entering new markets is strengthening where we’re already doing business,” Liebman added. “I know the Corcoran Reverie team, with its inimitable leadership and dedicated agents, will truly shine across the Florida panhandle and provide unparalleled real estate service to the region.”

Corcoran Reverie, which will launch with more than 80 agents, will serve buyers and sellers in the second-home market in the beach communities and surrounding areas of the Emerald Coast, headlined by communities of Panama City Beach, Destin and others.

The brokerage, which will have an in-house developer for new construction, will be led by Hilary Farnum-Fasth, former Hilary & Reverie brokerage founder and owner.

“We chose to partner with Corcoran because we felt connectivity with their culture on both a domestic and a global level,” Farnum-Fasth said. “We wanted to take what we’ve built and partner with their strength in technology, marketing, and unparalleled work in multiple luxury markets to provide optimal value to our agents and their business.”

Corcoran launched its first franchise brokerages in the Bay Area and Tahoe earlier this year and shortly after launched a Central Florida franchise. The company also has an own-side brokerage presence in the state.

