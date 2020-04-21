Last week, we asked you to share what you’re doing to help clients feel more positive, despite the current situation. Here’s what you had to say.



When the going gets though, it’s easy for negativity to set in. Negativity, in turn, gets in the way of everything from productivity to quality of life to future decision-making. So what do you, as real estate professionals, do to help clients view the glass as half-full? That’s the question we asked readers last week.

Your responses point to the basic obligation of empathy. But even more importantly, they reinforce the value of kindness. During a crisis, it’s all about going that extra step — exercising thoughtfulness, showing genuine care and doing a little, well, more. Here’s what you had to say.

I found a couple of boxes of Christmas cards while cleaning out. I sent them out last week during Easter. I’ve received lots of phone calls and messages that this made my clients smile. And they really appreciate me thinking of them!

Along with regular emails, I send my clients something in the mail every other week. Like, for example, a $50 Publix gift card with a thank-you note for their continued support. Or a positive postcard. Or a Trader Joe’s Florida bag with local housing information.

Dropping off a bowl of pansies with a note to all of my clients, past and present.

Friendly check-in calls!

I’ve been sending out regular emails and print marketing with various ideas for homeowners to stay busy during this time. A recent mailer included more than 100 ideas to avoid boredom during the pandemic. It listed a wide variety of activities — from organizing closets to yoga to learning a new skill. I’m also sewing handmade masks for my past clients and mailing them out, especially now that masks are required for Austin residents when leaving their homes.

Checking in to see how they’re doing.

Asking how they’re doing and seeing if there’s there anything I can do to help them out. Do they know of any friends or family who need help? I am here to help the community.

Calling them, checking up on them and responding to them faster than normal.

I went online to a local company that sells peanuts in Virginia and had them ship 90 cans of peanuts to my top clients with a little note that said: “I think everyone could use a little lift during these difficult times. Let me know if I can do anything to help you in any way.” The response was overwhelming!

There’s an amazing book called “Who Moved My Cheese” that I recently reread and thought it would be great to share with all of my clients so they can feel the same positive guidance I do each time I go through this quick-and-easy read. I found the children’s version on Amazon and put my assistant to work on the project. We are halfway in the process of sending out 200 books through Amazon to our top clients. They receive a text the day the book is mailed out, a note with the book and then a follow-up text. Everyone is so happy! We receive so many pictures of family members reading the book as well as an abundance of gratitude and thank-you’s.

Plant flowers at listings for buyers. Create deal-making strategies.

Always keep a positive tone!

