BOLD Pivot is a re-engineered, digitized version of the company’s BOLD coaching course, which is offered through its KW MAPS Coaching platform.

Keller Williams is launching a four-week digital education course for agents across the industry, regardless of their brokerage affiliation.

The course, dubbed BOLD Pivot, is a re-engineered, digitized version of the company’s BOLD coaching course, which is offered through its KW MAPS Coaching platform. The first course is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.

“We believe this changing market requires a change in approach,” Keller Williams spokesperson Darryl Frost told Inman. “And that’s why BOLD Pivot was created to help our agents and those in our industry, shift their mindset and adopt the tactics and scripts proven to bring success in the extraordinary business landscape.”

Keller Williams is offering the course in a live stream training format two hours a day, two days a week, for four weeks. Each session will be available for 48 hours after it initially airs.

Key takeaways include: a mindset reset to help agents overcome limiting their own beliefs; timesaving strategies and techniques to operate leaner and more efficiently; best practices on running a tech-enabled business and mining your database; best practices for placing calls, setting appointment and closing contracts and access to timely scripts and delivery methods to help consumers.

“We have also packed this coaching opportunity with best practices and lessons gleaned from top producing agents across the U.S. that are continuing to thrive in this market,” Frost said. “We’ll focus too on the latest advantages agents can use in their database mining, lead generation and tech-enabled real estate business operations. Plus, we’ll discuss and issue proven scripts to take them forward.”

The cost for agents to attend BOLD Pivot is $99. Attendees will additionally receive expert advice in the form of twice-weekly “coaches corner,” interactive live streams, where company coaches will be able to help agents with business challenges they face in their markets.

As of Wednesday, roughly 23,000 agents have signed up for the program, which includes agents not affiliated with Keller Williams.

“And, we encourage agents from across the industry to attend and have opened up BOLD Pivot to all,” Frost said. “We believe everyone can stand to benefit from a mindset reset in these challenging times.”

“And while BOLD Pivot is not only that, that’s the foundation we’re building from.”

A number of top real estate companies are leaning into discounted digital education platforms for their agents and pivoting the focus of courses for the times.

Realogy revamped its education platform last year and was able to quickly refocus a lot of the content.

Compass launched its learning platform ahead of schedule and opened some of the courses to the industry as a whole.

RE/MAX, meanwhile, has launched digital training and learning tools for its agents, amid the market slowdown.

Email Patrick Kearns