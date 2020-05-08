A house that once belonged to late comedian Ed McMahon is up for sale for $6.795 million. The Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills mansion, which hit the market earlier this week, has an interesting history.

McMahon, who gained fame as Johnny Carson’s late-night show sidekick, was at risk of losing it to foreclosure around 2008. At the time, Donald Trump made a public vow to save the property, but as the Los Angeles Times reported, McMahon’s family friend bought it and rented it out to him until his death in 2009 instead.

The investor later resold it for $4.951 million, and now it is back on the market, listed with Stephen Apelian and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker.

Built in 1989, the estate sits on an acre of land and has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, 7,013 square feet of living space and a spacious backyard with a fire pit and a pool. The inside has a sky-lit foyer, a chef’s kitchen, a gym, a wet bar and a spa. The property is part of the gated Summit community, where stars like Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani also bought property at different points in time.

“On a flat corner lot in the exclusive gated enclave of The Summit, [this] handsome Traditional home commands views of sunsets, canyons and ocean,” reads the listing description.

McMahon spent more than 30 years as the announcer on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and later hosted the original Star Search. He is one of the best-known TV “sidekicks” but suffered from numerous health and financial problems in the last years of his life.

