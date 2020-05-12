RealScout’s Buyer Graph platform, a tool that allows real estate brokerages to share anonymized buyer data and trends, is coming to Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, its ninth and tenth markets. A total of nine brokerages are signing on for the initial launch.

At a time when transactions are slowing across the country and there’s a significant amount of uncertainty in the market, the Buyer Graph is aimed at providing insight to brokerages to help arm both buyers and sellers with increased market knowledge.

“Even though there’s an underlying willingness to transact today, a lack of real-time market transparency makes the prospect of doing so seem riskier for buyers and sellers,” Andrew Flachner, president and co-founder of RealScout, said in a statement. “Having insight into buyer demand for a listing or region, will keep clients engaged and motivated in the face of uncertainty.”

RealScout’s Buyer Graph provides up-to-the-minute data on buyer demand, not forcing real estate brokerages to rely on historical market data, which can be tough to apply in an era of shelter-in-place orders.

Buyer data can provide insights like which neighborhoods have the most listing pageviews and how those trends have changed in recent days.

The company is also launching updated listing tools in certain markets, which can show the impacts small adjustments in list price have on the number of buyer matches, as well as provide other insights. Its aim is to help agents craft listing presentations and devise sales strategies.

The initial brokerages partnering to launch the Buyer Graph platform in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, are: Allen Tate Realtors, Helen Adams Realty, Pridemore Properties, Mark Spain Real Estate, Realty ONE Group, RE/MAX Executive, Vylla Home, Fonville Morisey and RE/MAX United.

“Our participation in the Buyer Graph initiative has taken on special significance with the rapid changes happening in the current real estate landscape,” Jeff Adams, president at Helen Adams Realty, said in a statement. “Our agents and clients are hungry for information that can reduce uncertainty in their deal-making, and the buyer graph data meets that need.”

RealScout’s technology platform also provides listing and search alerts, consumer behavior data and analysis in addition to the Buyer Graph.

