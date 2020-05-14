As the coronavirus pandemic gradually improves, a patchwork of plans to reopen local economies has emerged across the U.S.

Though it may seem like a lifetime ago now, it has been almost exactly two months since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down the U.S. economy. In the time since, almost every aspect of Americans’ lives has changed. Millions have lost jobs. Real estate activity is falling. And, on the plus side, pollution is down and everyone is now a chef.

The crisis is still very much ongoing, but as the curve begins to flatten officials and consumers are now looking at what a reopened economy looks like. And at this point, it looks like a vast, complicated patchwork in which every state is pursuing reopening in a slightly different way.

To makes sense of what’s going on, Inman has summarized the reopening process from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Scroll down to find your state, but also know that the situation is fluid and restrictions are changing quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this list current, but also let us know if your state needs updating.

It’s also worth mentioning that we’ve noted if states designated real estate as “essential” or not. This matters because it speaks to how much reopening will impact agents. In states without essential designations, agents may be dependent on the wrapping up of broader isolation mandates in order to conduct basic business activities. In states that designated real estate essential, on the other hand, agents generally had more freedom during the pandemic, though reopening should give them additional flexibility as well.

Alabama

Alabama’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30 and was replaced with a “safer at home” rule that runs through May 15. Under the new rule, most businesses are allowed to reopen as long as they adhere to social distancing requirements. Restaurants, however, are still limited to curbside takeout. Gyms, entertainment venues, barbers and a handful of other businesses will also have to remain closed for the time being.

Real estate was deemed an essential business in Alabama, meaning agents could proceed with activities such as showings during the pandemic. However, the Alabama Association of Realtors has discouraged holding open houses, and advised industry professionals to take other precautions.

Alaska

Businesses in Alaska began reopening on April 24. The reopenings included limited operations for restaurants and retail establishments, among other things, and were part of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s multi-phase plan to spool up the economy. Officials have a tentative deadline of May 8 for the next reopening phase, though it isn’t yet clear what that phase may involve. Dunleavy has also suggested the deadline could move depending on how the outbreak progresses in the coming days.

Real estate was included among Alaska’s essential services.

Arizona

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said on April 29 that restaurants and other businesses will have to remain closed for the time being and will likely open at the earliest on May 12.

Ducey has also said that elective surgeries could resume beginning May 1.

Arizona included real estate among its essential services.

Arkansas

Arkansas did not implement a statewide stay-at-home order, but did impose various other social isolation restrictions that included closing non-essential businesses. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on April 29 that restaurants will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity on May 11.

The state allowed elective surgeries to resume beginning April 27 and state parks will reopen on May 1.

Real estate showings have been allowed to continue through the pandemic in Arkansas.

California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order does not have an expiration date. However, on April 28 Newsom and other officials unveiled a phased reopening plan and said that the state is “weeks, not months, away from making meaningful modifications” to ongoing restrictions.

On May 4, Newsom said that some retail stores might be allowed to open for curbside service by the end of the week.

Newsom also said that some manufacturing could resume on May 5. Some offices where workers can’t telecommute were allowed to reopen on May 12.

Also on May 12, Newsom went over guidelines for restaurant reopenings, though the exact timeline for those reopenings was not immediately clear.

Subsequent stages of California’s plan would allow movie theaters and concert venues to reopen but, again, there is no firm deadline for those stages.

California’s beaches have seen a mix of closures and openings. During a heatwave over the final weekend of April, beaches in the Los Angeles area were generally closed. However, beaches in nearby Orange County were open and ended up seeing a massive influx of people.

Real estate is considered an essential service in California. However, some local officials imposed additional restrictions; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, for example, has mandated that showings take place remotely. The California Association of Realtors has also said that agents should not do open houses and that “showings should be done virtually, if at all possible.”

It was not immediately clear at the end of April when such rules might be lifted.

Colorado

Colorado’s stay-at-home order ended April 26, after which the state entered what it calls a “safer-at-home” phase of economic reopening. Under the new rules, non-essential businesses can reopen for curbside activity and residents are encouraged, but not required, to stay in their houses. The new phase also allows in-person, one-on-one real estate showings — which had been banned under previous orders.

In practice, in-person showings will only resume in a handful of counties in the southern part of the state. In other counties, including Denver, local isolation orders have been extended and still prohibit in-person showings.

Colorado will allow retail businesses to reopen on May 1. “Non-critical offices” can reopen on May 4.

Real estate is considered an essential service in Colorado, though obviously there are restrictions.

Connecticut

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s stay-at-home order extends through May 20. On April 30, Lamont outlined a four-stage reopening process that will begin once the order ends. The first stage of the plan will allow the reopening of stores, offices and outdoor restaurant areas. Dates for each of the stages are not fixed, but it could reportedly take up to 10 months to reach the final step in the process.

Real estate was designated an essential business in Connecticut. The state’s Realtor association has urged industry professionals to take various safety precautions such as limiting showings.

Delaware

Delaware’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to last until May 15, “or until the public health threat is eliminated.” Gov. John Carney has said that it will take 28 days of declining coronavirus cases to reopen the state’s economy.

Delaware did not designate real estate an essential service, and Carney’s order required offices to shut down. Open houses were also banned. However, while real estate professionals are encouraged to avoid in-person contact, they can continue showings and in-person meetings when necessary and while practicing social distancing protocols.

Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order April 1, and the order expired on April 30. Beginning May 4, restaurants and retail businesses in most of the state can reopen, but only with limited capacity. Patrons will also be required to social distance.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — which represent both the state’s most populous area and the the locations of most coronavirus cases — are excluded from the reopening orders and businesses there will have to remain closed.

Beaches in some parts of Florida have also already reopened.

Agents in Florida have also told Inman that they look forward to the economy reopening.

Real estate is considered an essential service in Florida.

Georgia

Georgia has been among the most aggressive states for reopening the economy. Gov. Brian Kemp allowed gyms, bowling alleys, barbers and a variety of other businesses to reopen on April 24. Movie theaters and dine-in restaurants were allowed to reopen on April 27. Restaurants that are welcoming customers to sit down have to follow a set of guidelines for social distancing.

Restrictions on vacation rentals in Georgia expire on April 30.

Georgia considered real estate an essential service, and agents in the state told Inman that they had continued showings during the pandemic, albeit while taking safety precautions.

Hawaii

On April 25, Hawaii Gov. David Ige extended his stay-at-home order to May 31. The order requires mandatory two-week quarantining for travelers.

On April 29, Ige said that businesses such as golf courses and car washes that require limited social interaction will be allowed to reopen on April 30. Florists were also allowed to resume deliveries on May 1. Additionally, Ige has said people can run, jog, walk and surf at beaches as long as they maintain social distance.

Ige later said that shopping malls, retailers and a variety of other businesses could reopen on May 7.

Real estate is among Hawaii’s essential services.

Idaho

Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s “order to self-isolate” expired April 30. Little has outlined a multi-stage plan for reopening the economy. The first phase could begin between May 1 and May 15, though the state has to meet a specific set of public health criteria first. Even then, restrictions such as limiting restaurants to curbside service and keeping gyms closed will remain in place.

The plan currently envisions restaurants and other businesses opening, with restrictions, during “stage 2.” Idaho could reach stage 2 sometime between May 16 and 29, according to the plan, but again only if it meets certain criteria regarding the outbreak.

Idaho has designated the sale and transfer of real estate an essential service.

Illinois

Illinois has had a stay-at-home order in place since March 21, but in late April Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the order until May 30. However, the new extended order does allow use of state parks, extends essential service designations to greenhouses and garden centers, and allows retail stores to open for online orders or pickups.

Pritzker has said he hopes for a wider economic reopening by June.

Real estate has been considered an essential business in Illinois during the pandemic, though the state’s Realtor association has noted “that social distancing and preventive measures are essentially mandated.”

Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has indicated a gradual reopening of the economy could begin May 1, when the state’s stay-at-home order expires. Details about the reopening are expected in the coming days, but Holcomb has already been reaching out to the business community to discuss safety precautions.

Simon Property Group has said it plans to reopen 10 malls it operates in the state between May 1 and May 4.

Real estate is considered an essential service in Indiana.

Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ state of emergency order closed non-essential businesses but did not require Iowans to stay at home. On April 27, Reynolds announced that businesses such as restaurants, gyms and malls in most counties could reopen on May 1. Reopened businesses will have to follow various social distancing rules.

On May 5, Reynolds signed an order that allows businesses such as dentists, tanning salons, campgrounds and others to reopen later in the week.

A handful of counties will see restrictions remain in place until at least May 15.

Iowa’s emergency orders do not appear to have singled out real estate as an essential or non-essential service. However, real estate agents in the state have reportedly continued practicing.

Kansas

Kansas’ stay-at-home order was originally set to expire on April 19, but was later extended until May 3. Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to provide information on less restrictive rules in the coming days. The rules should allow for some public gatherings in which social distancing is still possible, though full details on the plan are still forthcoming.

Real estate is considered an essential business in Kansas.

Kentucky

Kentucky began reopening on April 27 when it started allowing some non-essential medical procedures. Gov. Andy Beshear expects the state to embark on a four-week process of gradually rolling back isolation rules beginning May 11. Restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms, albeit with limited capacity, on May 22.

Gyms and theaters will be allowed to reopen on June 1.

Beshear has indicated bars may not open until July.

The Kentucky Derby, which normally takes place in early May, was postponed until September.

Kentucky has designated real estate an essential service. Industry professionals are supposed to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended his state’s stay-at-home order until May 15. Business activity such as nail salons and limited restaurant dine-in service is expected to resume after the order ends, though the state will have to meet a set of outbreak mitigation criteria first. Edwards is expected to provide details about reopening May 11.

Despite the extended isolation orders, restaurants can begin offering limited outdoor seating with no waiters and other limitations, on May 1.

Real estate is an essential service in Louisiana.

Maine

Maine’s state of emergency goes through May 31. However, Gov. Janet Mills has also unveiled a four-stage reopening plan. The first stage will allow barber shops, pet grooming businesses and car dealerships to reopen beginning May 1, though large public gatherings and other activities will still be prohibited.

The second stage of the plan should allow restaurants, gyms, retail stores and other businesses to reopen. Mills anticipates moving to that stage of the plan in June.

Real estate is considered an essential business in Maine.

Maryland

As is the case in other states, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has a multi-stage plan for reopening the local economy. The plan does not include specific dates, though Hogan has reportedly said he wants to reopen “rapidly, but not recklessly.”

The first stage of the plan would see small retail shops reopen, the return of elective medical procedures, and allow limited outdoor gym and religious activity. Stage two would involve limited reopening of restaurants, and stage three would see the state permit large social gatherings.

Taking a cue from federal guidance, Maryland considers real estate an essential service.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order requires non-essential businesses to remain closed until May 18. On May 11, he outlined a 4-phase reopening plan that will initially allow businesses in industries with little face-to-face interaction to resume some operations. It wasn’t immediately clear when the plan would start, though a report on the process is expected later this month.

Real estate is an essential service in Massachusetts.

Michigan

Michigan’s stay-at-home order currently extends through May 15, though some businesses that involve outdoor activities have already reopened. Overall, the state is taking a regional approach that will allow certain areas to open up after meeting various benchmarks. There are no firm dates on when businesses generally will resume operations, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to let the construction industry resume activity in early May.

Real estate workers in Michigan are not considered essential workers. According to the state, that means they cannot leave their homes for work unless they are providing “food, shelter, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency, and people with disabilities.”

Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz allowed various businesses with industrial, manufacturing or office operations to resume work on April 27. The move allowed between 80,000 and 100,000 people to return to work, according to the governor’s statement on the move. Reopened businesses have to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

However, the state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 4. It was not clear at the end of April when other businesses, such as restaurants, would be able to resume normal operations. Walz said in his statement that officials are considering “ways to gradually loosen restrictions starting with settings most conducive to safe practices.”

Minnesota considers real estate an essential service.

Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued a “safer in place” executive order that went into effect April 27. The order allows some retailers to open, but with limited capacity. Movie theaters, salons and other businesses remain closed. Restaurants are also still limited to take-out and delivery options.

Real estate is designated an essential service in Mississippi.

Missouri

Missouri’s stay-at-home order expires on May 4, at which time all businesses will be allowed to reopen as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. That includes restaurants and other businesses. Social gatherings will also be allowed as long as participants practice social distancing.

Local officials do have the option to impose their own stay-at-home orders, and in St. Louis and Kansas City such orders have been extended to mid May.

Missouri is using federal guidelines during the pandemic, which define real estate as an essential business.

Montana

Montana ended its stay-at-home order April 26 and retail businesses were allow to open the next day. Restaurants, bars, casinos and other similar businesses can resume operations on May 4, though they cannot remain open later than 11:30 p.m. However, businesses are also still encouraged to have employees work from home where possible.

Businesses such as gyms and theaters remain closed and there is not a set date for when they’ll be allowed to reopen.

Montana schools were allowed to open on May 7, though districts get to decide if they will actually resume classes.

Gov. Steve Bullock has designated real estate an essential service.

Nebraska

Nebraska will begin loosening restrictions on May 4. The new rules will allow restaurants and other businesses such as barber shops in a majority of counties to reopen, albeit with various capacity limits. Bars, movie theaters and some other businesses will have to remain closed until May 31.

State officials have said they cannot regulate which real estate activities happen during the pandemic, and the industry has not been designated either essential or non-essential. However, officials have also urged members of the industry to be “cognizant of the situation.”

Nevada

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said on April 29 that he plans to extend his stay-at-home order beyond its April 30 expiration date. The state began its phased reopening plan on May 9. The plan allows for dine-in service at restaurants, albeit with restrictions.

On May 12, a number of casinos debuted reopening plans.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman garnered attention in mid April over her calls for the reopening of casinos. However, Sisolak said on April 29 that casinos may not reopen until the third or fourth phase of the state’s reopening plan. Additional details are expected in the coming days.

Real estate is an essential service in Nevada.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order extends through May 4. Sununu has said that he will release details about his reopening plan at the beginning of May. A task force has been studying how to reopen, but as of the final days of April the state had not provided specific dates for the reopening of retail and service-oriented businesses.

New Hampshire has designated real estate an essential service.

New Jersey

New Jersey will reopen parks and golf courses on May 2. However, Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order otherwise remains in effect until further notice and without an expiration date. There is no set deadline for a broader reopening of the economy. Instead, the state has set public health benchmarks it wants to hit before returning the economy to normal.

Murphy has said, though, that he expects reopening to begin within weeks, not months.

He also designated real estate an essential business in his state, though agents do face restrictions such as not being allowed to hold open houses.

New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on April 23 that “we’re not ready to ease up” and extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15. However, the extended order does allow some businesses to resume some operations as of May 1. Among other things, non-essential retailers can operate carry-out services, gun stores can open by appointment and golf courses can reopen (though they can’t serve food). Offices, restaurant dine-in service and other businesses remain closed.

Additionally, an official with Albuquerque city said that golf courses in his jurisdiction would be opened on May 2.

State officials hope to begin the first phase of a more extensive reopening plan in mid May.

New Mexico has designated real estate an essential service.

New York

The pandemic hit New York harder than any other state. As a result, non-essential businesses in the state have been ordered to stay closed until May 15.

On April 28, Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided initial details on a phased reopening in the state. The first phase, which could begin as early as mid May, will let lower-risk businesses in industries such as construction and manufacturing resume operations. The second phase of the plan should allow businesses “considered ‘more essential’ with inherent low risks of infection” to reopen. However, the plan does not spell out what specific businesses that might entail or when the state might enter its second reopening phase.

Cuomo announced on May 11 that some rural parts of the state would be allowed to reopen on May.

New York is also taking a regional approach that requires certain parts of the state to meet health benchmarks regarding things such as testing.

Real estate’s status in New York during the pandemic has also been the subject of some confusion. The state initially didn’t include the industry as an essential service, then provided updated guidance saying that activities such as home showings could continue. But soon thereafter, the state clarified that showings should only take place virtually. Ultimately, some specific real estate activities such as appraisals are considered essential and are allowed to continue during the pandemic, according to the New York State Association of Realtors.

North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a stay-at-home order that extends through May 8. Afterward, Cooper plans to “lift restrictions in three phases once the data show that key metrics are headed in the right direction,” according to a statement. Progress through those stages will depend on testing, tracing and trends the outbreak exhibits. Though there are no dates yet associated with the plan, the first phase could see some retail businesses reopen. The second phase should come two to three weeks later and would involved limited reopenings of restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses.

The final phase would take place four to six weeks after the second phase begins.

Real estate is an essential service in North Carolina.

North Dakota

North Dakota does not have a sweeping stay-at-home order like other states, though it has required the closure of restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses. That changes on May 1, however, when most businesses in the state will be allowed to reopen. Those businesses that do reopen will have to follow social distancing guidelines and capacity limits laid out in the state’s “ND Smart Restart” plan for firing up the economy.

North Dakota did not single out real estate for a designation as either essential or non-essential, meaning that agents could continue practicing during the pandemic.

Ohio

Reopening in Ohio will begin on May 1 when the state eases restrictions on medical procedures. Construction, manufacturing and offices will be allowed to resume operations on May 4, followed by retail and service businesses on May 12. Any businesses that reopen will have to follow various safety guidelines meant to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Restaurants, barbers and schools will all remain closed for the time being. Two advisory groups are currently studying when such entities should reopen.

Real estate is considered an essential business in Ohio.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma allowed salons and barber shops to reopen on April 24. A broader, three-phase reopening begins on May 1 and will see restaurants and malls resume service. Bars are included in the second phase of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reopening plan and are scheduled to welcome customers back on May 15.

Oklahoma considers real estate an essential service.

Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order shutting down businesses and requiring Oregonians to stay at home does not have an expiration date. Brown revealed a “framework for reopening” in mid April, but so far the state has not committed to any specific dates.

A handful of counties spent the final days of April urging Brown to let them open non-essential businesses.

Real estate was not mentioned on Brown’s lists of either allowed or disallowed activities during the pandemic.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has set a target of May 8 for his state to begin reopening. The plan will involve first easing restrictions in 24 counties, followed later by additional measure across the entire state.

Wolf’s plan will only see restaurants and bars reopen during the third and final phase of the plan, though retail activity could return during the second phase. Either way, though, there are no set dates for when those phases will begin.

However, some local officials have said they will begin the first steps toward reopening the economies in their cities as soon as May 1.

Real estate in Pennsylvania is not considered an essential activity.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced a reopening plan on April 27. The plan may begin as early as May 9 — one day after the state’s stay-at-home order expires — and will initially allow small social gatherings and some limited restaurant activity beyond takeout and delivery service. The second phase of the plan will allow more restaurants to open, as well as resumed operations for retail businesses and salons. Offices and more businesses will be able to reopen during the third phase of the plan.

However, the state has not said when the second and third phases of the plan might begin.

Raimondo did not single out real estate as either essential or non-essential. The Rhode Island Association of Realtors has urged agents not to hold in-person open houses, and industry professionals in the state are required to abide by the general rules that limit gatherings.

South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster began reopening his state last week when he announced that on April 20 beaches and some retailers would be allowed to reopen. Despite those early steps toward reopening, on April 27 McMaster also extended his state of emergency until May 12. The order extends the state’s stay-at-home mandate and means further reopening efforts will likely have to wait. McMaster has also reportedly said he wants to have the economy “humming” by June.

Real estate was not covered in South Carolina’s emergency orders.

South Dakota

South Dakota did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order and did not require businesses to close. Some businesses did eventually close, but Gov. Kristi Noem unveiled a “back to normal” plan on April 28 that encourages employers to practice safety guidelines while resuming operations. Noem has encouraged both businesses and schools to allow limited gatherings.

Because South Dakota didn’t force businesses to close, real estate was allowed to continue without needing a designation as essential.

Tennessee

Tennessee has been gradually moving back to normal since April 24, when state parks first reopened. Gov. Bill Lee allowed restaurants in most counties to reopen at 50 percent capacity on April 27. Gyms can reopen, also with restrictions, on May 1. The reopenings are part of a multi-phase return to normal in the state.

Lee’s stay-at-home order expired April 30.

Real estate is considered an essential service in Tennessee.

Texas

Texas will let restaurants, retailers and some other businesses resume operations on May 1, though they will have severely limited capacity. Gov. Greg Abbott said on May 5 that hair salons and barber shops can reopen on May 8.

Abbott has said that looser restrictions could begin on May 18, though that timeline depends on how the outbreak fares in the coming weeks.

Texas follows federal guidelines that deem real estate an essential service.

Utah

Utah never implemented a statewide stay-at-home order, instead opting for a “stay safe, stay home directive” that closed restaurants but merely encouraged individuals to remain indoors. The order is in place through May 1. A number of counties — including Salt Lake, the state’s most populous — also issued their own isolation mandates that shut down businesses and other non-essential activities.

Utah took its first steps toward reopening in mid April when Gov. Gary Herbert reopened state parks. On April 28, Hebert announced that beginning May 1 the state would allow gatherings in small groups. Restaurants were also be allowed to offer dine-in service, though they would have to practice “extreme precaution.”

Most of Utah’s national parks — which are major tourist draws for the state — reopened in mid May.

Real estate is considered essential in Utah, meaning that in-person showings are allowed.

Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott has issued a state of emergency that is in place until May 15. However, as of April 2o limited activities including home appraisals were allowed to resume. Some construction, manufacturing and outdoor retail was allowed to reopen on April 27. Farmers markets can open May 1.

The state has not said when other commercial activity might be able to resume.

Real estate is not considered an essential business in Vermont, which means agents are required to halt in-person activity.

Virginia

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is in effect until June 10. There are no set dates for reopening the state’s economy. Northam has previously said that there must be two weeks of declining cases before Virginia can enter the first phase of its reopening process.

However, on April 29 Northam did announced that elective medical procedures could resume.

According to Virginia Realtors, it was unclear if state mandates considered real estate an essential service. As a result, real estate offices were not required to close, the trade group said, though agents were encouraged to work remotely and practice social distancing.

Washington

Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order was set to expire May 4, though he said on April 29 that it will be extended. He did not provide details on the extended order’s expiration date.

Some construction was allowed to resume on April 29, and most state parks in Washington will reopen on May 5. However, the state has not released a reopening timeline for other sectors of the economy.

Real estate is considered an essential service in Washington.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., has developed a three-phase reopening plan. However, the plan does not include specific dates and Mayor Muriel Bowser has said that officials need to see a drop in the number of cases for two weeks before proceeding. The district currently has an open-ended stay-at-home order in place.

Bowser ordered real estate offices to “close to all but minimum business operations” during the pandemic. Agents are not allowed to hold open houses, but can show homes to individual buyers. Financial transactions are considered essential.

West Virginia

West Virginia began reopening its economy on April 30. The reopening plan includes a series of stages that are set to take place over a period of six weeks.

The first phase loosens restrictions on medical procedures. The next phase, which should begin during the first week of May, will allow for outdoor dining at restaurants and the reopening of businesses such as salons and pet groomers. Subsequent phases will allow for more openings, though the state has provided fewer details about how that will work. Progression through the phases is also contingent on progress fighting the outbreak.

West Virginia has designated real estate an essential service.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has extended his state’s stay-at-home order until May 26. However, on May 13 the state’s Supreme Court struck the order down. The ruling means that various businesses such as bars and restaurants were allowed reopen unless local orders required them to stay closed.

However, Evers is expected to submit a new plan to control the outbreak on May 14. Evers, a Democrat, will now have to work with Republican lawmakers to craft a plan restricting the economy.

Real estate is considered essential in Wisconsin.

Wyoming

Wyoming does not have a statewide stay-at-home order, though Gov. Mark Gordon did require businesses such as restaurants and bars to close through April 30. Beginning May 1, gyms, barber shops and similar businesses can reopen. Gorden has not said when other types of businesses can resume operations.

Wyoming does not appear to have created a list of essential businesses, which means real estate should be able to continue through the pandemic.

Updated: May 13, 12:28 p.m. EDT

