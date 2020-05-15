The partnership will allow RE/MAX Integra agents to create 360-degree virtual tours and take advantage of the technology’s lead generation capabilities.

RE/MAX Integra, the independently owned Canadian subfranchisor of RE/MAX, has launched 360-degree tour technology for agents through a partnership with EyeSpy360.

“RE/MAX 360 Tours powered by EyeSpy360” will allow RE/MAX Integra agents to create true 360-degree virtual tours and take advantage of the technology’s lead generation capabilities.

The virtual tour platform enables users to upload 360-degree photos from a smartphone or 360-degree camera to generate virtual tours, 3D models and floor plans with measurements and still photos. It also allows users to host a virtual walkthrough using a live video chat with up to eight guests on any device. Tour guests are able to navigate through the home at their own pace while having simultaneous access to the agent tour guide for any questions.

“As the world moves through this pandemic and finds new ways to do business, we know there’s no going back,” Fiona Petrie, executive vice president and managing director of U.S. operations at RE/MAX Integra, said in a statement.

“RE/MAX agents have already been leveraging technology to bring convenience, efficiency and ease to the real estate transaction,” Petrie added. “COVID-19 has only pushed this emerging trend to the forefront. Whether buying or selling homes right now, or serving out-of-town buyers in the future, RE/MAX 360 Tours will allow our agents to continue providing exceptional service to their clients, even when they can’t be there in person.”

RE/MAX 360 Tours will cost $10 for one virtual tour, 3D model and floor plan. Or, agents can enroll in a month-to-month subscription for $14.99, which allows unlimited use of the software.

The software also provides agents with analytics, allows them to host the tour on social media or any website and generates tour thumbnails and 2D images.

“There is an unprecedented paradigm shift afoot; instantly changing our behaviors both at work and at home, augmented by the adoption of technologies across many areas of our lives,” Andrew Nicholls, CEO of EyeSpy360, said in a statement. “This shift is catalyzing both disruption and opportunity, none of which is more obvious than in real estate. RE/MAX’s reaction, agility and determination to equip their agents with the latest and most relevant tech have been awe-inspiring. We look forward to working closely with RE/MAX as a key partner in the future by supporting their technological capabilities and offering.”

