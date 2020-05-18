A man who shot at a real estate agent and a young girl with a .22-caliber gun during a showing has been apprehended, according to Kentucky police and local news outlets report.

A female agent, who works for Agency 1 Real Estate and whose name is being kept private, was showing a Caneyville, Kentucky, property with a young female when 55-year-old Phillip Bratcher approached them on Thursday afternoon. According to police, Bratcher was waving a .22 caliber gun and acting belligerent while questioning whether the agent had a right to be in the house, even though he was not the owner.

When the agent and the girl tried to get away and got into their car, Bratcher shot at one of the tires.

The prospective buyers were reportedly inspecting another part of the property and were not near the shooting. The sheriff’s office, as well as city and state police, arrived at the scene and later found Bratcher at his residence. He was arrested and charged with felony wanton endangerment and one charge of third-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center in wait of a court date.

While the coronavirus outbreak has put a temporary damper on crime in most cities, agents have always been at higher risk of attack.

Email Veronika Bondarenko