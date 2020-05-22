A spin-out of an app called ConnectNow, CNipIT is similar to live chat tools. It leverages agent availability and helps keep mobile agents connected to their home offices.

Organic lead capture is becoming increasingly difficult. The race to buy leads has led to an industrywide, self-perpetuating bidding war.

With a little bit of marketing acumen, sales talent and some web tech, you can stop worrying about your skyrocketing budget for bought leads.

CNipIT is similar to a live chat tool, but built around the concept of floor hours. Deployed on your website, this handy applet materializes as a branded pop-up when someone visits your site.

Yes, we’ve seen this in countless iterations on many of the industry’s CRM products. Pop-up engagement with live people is not at all new.

However, with speed and personalization being critical to securing online business these days, CNipIT is different in that it displays the names and faces of agents who are available at that moment to take their call or text.

It’s more focused on initiating direct contact than mere chat, which has become stigmatized with bots, response automation and opinions about invasiveness.

CNipIT can also help link remote agents to their home office, as it can be accessed and responded to from anywhere. Missed leads can be redirected to the next available agent, a feature common in lead routing solutions.

On the backend, a dashboard tracks and manages percentage of agent uptime, leads claimed, the number of requests and other helpful metrics.

CNipIT was spun out of an app called ConnectNow, a very handy lead routing app, with a full review to run on Inman in a few weeks. CNipIT is used in one part of the app’s lead capture funnel.

The company is offering agents a free month of use upon sign-up. Installation requires little tech wizardry, relying on only a few lines of code.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.