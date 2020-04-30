Missed this fun, fast Inman Town Hall session about what tech is hot and effective now? Here’s a quick recap of the tools agents need in this virtual world.

As part of Inman’s Town Hall, which took place entirely online Thursday afternoon, we discussed a slew of tech tools that are invaluable to real estate agents at this time.

One commenter asked for a list of all the tools mentioned. So for you, valued reader, here is that list:

This multifaceted photography and video services solution provides a wide array of video tour and visual listing marketing tools that allow agents to choose from hybrid video tours, slideshow tours, video walkthroughs, or whole-home, 360-degree tours.

Hailing from Australia, this rapid turn-around service for sharply edited property photography and virtual staging now has a native 360-degree tour creation and editing product.

Unique in that it was founded by a documentary filmmaker and former industry executive, this video creation app is exclusively for real estate agents. It uses property-specific listing shot lists and in-app guides to ensure you’re capturing what’s needed to make the most of the home.

A long-established leaded in open house lead capture and management, this HomeSpotter product has just launched functionality for virtual open house registration and follow-up.

Also, remember to look at what your customer relationship management (CRM) solution provides in terms of website options, or ask your broker about what tools they have available.

Also, keep in mind that a custom website solution is always best because it offers you a distinct advantage, but it can be more expensive and time-consuming to build.

At the end of our discussion, Compass’ Katie Kossev asked me what my personal top tool picks are. Below are three tools I can’t live without:

Mobile phone camera Whatever social media platform is best for your audience Your CRM — use this time to dig out old leads to re-engage

