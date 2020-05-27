Founded by a former Southern California agent, creative services company focuses on all things real estate video, from market updates to Zoom-call coaching.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Kerbox Media has been pushing video long before a pandemic made it a business requirement, at one time selling an app to help agents leverage the fast-growing marketing medium. It was also an early adopter of drones for aerial real estate photography.

Kerbox Media, named after its founder and former agent, Bill Kerbox, has transitioned into video production, consulting and marketing.

His app has since found the cutting room floor, but his desire to see agents, their properties and brands on the big stage isn’t leaving the air anytime soon.

Market Watch Video, one of the company’s products, is a short but attention-grabbing update of a user’s local market.

The company combines regionally available stock footage with animated titles and market stats gleaned from large tech vendors such as Inside Real Estate and TopProducer. It’s not unlike what vidREACH offers. However, as a full-service creative company, Kerbox aims for a more broad approach to leveraging video.

The quick-hit style videos are then bookended by the agent introducing themselves and the market and then a signoff. Think of it as the standard “eye-witness report” from your local TV broadcast reporter.

Kerbox Media handles the production details and offers coaching on the open and close. The final product is shared via a URL to any outlet, but it can be especially useful if paired with any quarterly drip campaigns scheduled in your customer relationship management (CRM) software.

Kerbox also recommends an app called Shor.by that creates a regionally branded landing page for the market updates. It includes calls to action, social links and a direct feed to Facebook Messenger. Check out this example from a Lake Tahoe agent.

Kerbox Media also works with customers to create marketing videos for everything from mid-market, three-bedrooms to seven-figure, luxury listings.

Kerbox admits he’s happy to see more agents embracing video and stepping up in front of the camera, but he’s confident that with little extra time and investment, it’s not difficult to go from DIY to a professional, polished product.

“When we’re talking about getting people to embrace video, we’re mostly referring to using their iPhone, a tripod, and iMovie,” Kerbox said on a phone call with Inman. “But once there, they can go to then next level.”

The video producer also helps agents in the execution of live feeds and streaming channels, for which he offers services in setting up Switcher Studio, a third-party app for managing live web content.

Remember that video can be used for a lot more than showing off backyards and bonus rooms. Use it for new listing announcements, just solds and testimonials, too.

Ultimately, Kerbox Media can assist brokerages of all sizes with any sort of video content need, even online video conference coaching.

Kerbox and his team have worked with Coldwell Banker quite regularly on the corporate level, as well a number of Southern California real estate boards on virtual tours and streaming open houses.

What’s new now won’t be by the time summer ends. Now’s the time to start prepping for what consumers are going to expect come fall. And if you need some assistance and have the budget, Kerbox Media might be able to help.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.