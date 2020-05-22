Leverage your video content better with vidREACH

This software is ideal for those agents and teams that are already comfortable with being on camera but need a better way to organize the marketing and outreach efforts around video content.

VidREACH is a video content management solution.

Platforms: Browser, companion app for iOS, Android

Ideal For: All agents, teams and brokerages

Top selling points

Video campaign landing pages

Teleprompter aid

Easy text and graphic overlay

Video email

Deep user and delivery statistics

Top concerns

VidREACH is more about sales and business workflow using video, as opposed to content creation and marketing. This is OK, but the industry’s biggest hurdle is content creation, not content dissemination.

What you should know

The more video you can create, the better your value will come across to buyer and seller leads and clients.

VidREACH is here to help you leverage your video content.

It’s not an editor or a tool for creatives necessarily. What it does do, is help users make the most of their video in a sales environment.

Think of it as ideal software for those of you who are comfortable putting your mug on Facebook and in Instagram stories, but who lack any structure around that content.

Videos can be created within vidREACH’s interface, and its text and graphic tools make it easy to insert titles, subheads, visual aids and the like. You can also upload your own completed videos from another creative tool or from whatever is in your phone’s photo album.

I’m also a big fan of its teleprompter feature, which scrolls slowly above your recording window. How many of us have lined up Post-It Notes or notebooks on the side of our computer when recording a video or making an important call?

Campaigns are vidREACH’s way of distributing videos. A completed project can be emailed or texted directly from the creation window. Similar to BombBomb (a pretty direct competitor), video thumbnails appear in a recipient’s inbox and link outwardly to a branded landing page with a custom URL.

You can also build custom campaign workflows to ensure your communications stay consistent and on target. This is a good tool for executing listing campaigns after an initial meeting or for buyer outreach after a new lead is captured. That sort of thing.

The tool smartly integrates with major email clients, such as Gmail and Outlook. Salesforce users will also be psyched to hear it can work within your CRM, too.

It also includes a library of email templates around which to build your video campaigns.

Know that vidREACH does not come with any sort of native editing tools. There isn’t a library of licensed soundtracks or pre-existing graphic templates for holiday videos or birthdays.

Again, vidREACH is much more sales-oriented, a solution for helping those agents already savvy with video creation. In fact, its tracking and content analysis tools can be a powerful asset to the agent who likes to dig into these sort of things. If this isn’t you, then make sure someone on your team is that person. Marketing can’t work without measurement.

For this reason, I like vidREACH. It’s clear about its intent, and it isn’t trying to become yet another cliched content creation tool that negates strategy for fun.

Although this software isn’t breaking any new ground in its arena, it’s certainly worth a look for any agent wanting a better way to organize, track and monetize video content.

If this is you, then also look at the aforementioned BombBomb and Loom. Camtasia from TechSmith is also a worthy option, but without the more sophisticated sales workflows.

