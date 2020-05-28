May 28, 2020 – Inman Group® announced four companies no more than two years old that will be part of Startup Alley at Inman’s virtual event, Connect Now, that kicks off June 2-4, 2020.

The event will welcome thousands of agents, brokers, owners, and managers, all coming together from around the world for a virtual event specially designed to tackle the drastically altered industry of today. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this unprecedented event reflect the powerful way the industry has determined to confront the moment together.

Among the exhibitors and sponsors is a special category of emerging companies selected to participate in Startup Alley. These new brands use Inman events to introduce their products and services, pressure test their marketing, and establish partnerships with influential leaders.

“The Inman community is especially open to innovative ideas, products, and services,” said Inman CRO Emily Paquette. “And companies that participate in Startup Alley always find a highly receptive and welcoming audience that want to help shape what comes to market.”

Companies featured in Startup Alley will include: