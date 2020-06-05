Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss why buyers should have representation with new construction and The Broke Agent’s winning meme templates.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Offerpad recently announced its new listing service, which would allow clients to “list their homes for sale with licensed Offerpad employees as well as utilize the company’s concierge services to prep the home for market,” according to an Inman article published June 1. Byron and Nicole discuss why agents should be worried about that and how the company’s new services differ from discount brokerage offerings.

More this week: Byron and Nicole dive into a recent article that points out how agents can make sure they don’t lose out on a buyer considering a new construction. They also give their take on the question: “If somebody’s buying new construction, should they have their own buyer’s agent, or should they deal direct with the listing agent or builder or in-house sales team?”

The duo talk about why representation benefits the buyer and why agents need to do their homework on the builder and educate themselves to fully understand the process and better serve their clients.

Marketeer of the week

The win this week goes to The Broke Agent, who is known for his real estate memes. Now, he is offering a meme platform, which boasts completely customizable templates for memes, blogs and more.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.