Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss investing in real estate during a pandemic, SoftBank’s record loss and a few simple ways to do listing videos.

This week’s “The Real Word” features a recent Forbes article on investing during a pandemic. The article talks about the obstacles and opportunities in financing, single-family housing, multifamily housing and commercial property. It also discusses how to prepare for future uncertainty.

Byron and Nicole talk about the article’s shortcomings and give their own take on the headline. Namely, they share a few tips for newbies wanting to invest during (and after) the pandemic — like, drawing a 30-mile radius around where you live, studying the data in that market and having a lot of patience as you wait for a good deal.

Additionally, Lazine and White chat about SoftBank, an investor for Compass and Opendoor, among other companies. The Japanese conglomerate recently reported a record loss of $8.8 billion.

Marketeer of the week

The focus this week is on listing videos, particularly this how-to piece by Inman’s tech columnist Craig Rowe. The article covers the basics on how to get started on listing videos for those agents who have yet to try their hands at the process.

