Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they discuss virtual buying, outdoor living spaces and a mythical creature in listing photos of a California home.

A few days ago, Coldwell Banker CEO Ryan Gorman told CNBC about trends his brokerage is currently seeing, noting that “60 to 70 percent of all the buyers” the company is talking to are viewing homes virtually and even making offers without ever touring the properties in person.

Lazine and White analyze that number, discussing why certain markets might be moving differently than others, given that real estate was labeled “essential” in some, but not others. Despite the many opportunities virtual buying provides, it won’t become the norm, according to Lazine and White. “I just don’t believe that we’re going to get into a consistent flow of buyers buying properties without getting into them,” Lazine said.

The duo also chat about how outdoor living space is becoming increasingly important for buyers. Pools, outdoor kitchens and hot tubs are all desirable features that homebuyers are paying attention to, now more than ever.

Marketeer of the week

This week, Daniel Oster Real Estate gets the thumbs-up for featuring Bigfoot in listing photos of a $1 million California home. The photos were covered in national media and have generated a boatload of interest in the property.

