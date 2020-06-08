Zavvie, the only U.S.-based complete iBuyer platform for real estate brokerages, announced on Monday its selection as a Preferred Alliance Program member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) and Real Living Real Estate, brokerages owned by parent company HSF Affiliates LLC.

With its new Preferred Alliance status, zavvie will now have access to BHHS and Real Living’s combined 52,000 network agents in over 1,600 offices across the country. The partnership will likewise give brokerages and their agents support from zavvie through its technology and marketing offerings.

Prior to zavvie’s selection as a Preferred Alliance Program member, the iBuyer was already providing its Offer Optimizer Suite technology to BHHS agents, connecting agents and their clients with iBuyers to present them with alternative options for selling their home.

“Consumers want choices, and our new iBuyer service give[s] them more choices than ever,” Gordon Miles, president and COO of BHHS, said in press release. “We know from research that homeowners want the help of a professional real estate sales executive when they sell, including when they sell to an iBuyer. We are giving consumers what they are asking for.”

Zavvie will also bring customized, quickly deployed solutions to BHHS and Real Living Real estate network members through the new partnership, helping brokerages to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic on strong footing.

“A real estate rebound craves confidence, and the return of iBuyer offers will bring certainty to the marketplace,” Lane Hornung, co-founder and CEO of zavvie, said in a statement.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate are among the most trusted names in business today,” Hornung added. “Achieving the status as a Preferred Alliance member grows zavvie’s reach by more than 10x. It also demonstrates that brokerages must have an iBuyer strategy and a technology solution for their agents to tap into a business opportunity that will help fuel real estate’s bounce back.”

